Coterie Teams Up with IBQ to Make Small Business Insurance Faster than Ever

SPOKANE, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie now offers Businessowners and General Liability rates on IBQ's commercial comparative rater. IBQ's integration with Coterie improves and simplifies agency workflows, while expanding opportunities for independent agents with Coterie's expansive appetite and simplified application.

Coterie, the technology company that simplifies buying small business insurance, is pleased to announce a partnership with IBQ, insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating.

The Coterie and IBQ partnership combines Coterie's tech-based approach to insurance offerings with IBQ's cutting-edge technology which enhances the quoting process, simplifying the process for independent insurance agencies.

"With IBQ, Coterie can reach more agents seeking to benefit from technology to modernize the commercial insurance process," says Ray Lynch, Director of Director of Digital Agency & Broker Distribution. "Our 100% digital upfront underwriting will seamlessly complement IBQ's digital tools to provide agencies with the easiest small business insurance process around."

"We are very excited to be offering the Coterie Businessowners and General Liability products on the IBQ comparative rating platform," says Bruce Hopkins, IBQ Systems Co-Founder. "The Independent agent will appreciate how streamlined Coterie's quote, bind and issue process is through IBQ's rating platform. Coterie rates will also be available on the agents direct to consumer channel, which is included with their current IBQ subscription."

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

ABOUT COTERIE:

Coterie is on a mission to make business insurance easy. Through tech-based business insurance solutions, Coterie delivers simpler coverage, more accurate pricing, and a streamlined experience. By enabling the instant quoting and issuing of policies as well as a 100% digital underwriting process, agents and brokers are able to simplify and digitize their operations to better serve small businesses. Digital insurance platforms are able to leverage Coterie's simple, easy to integrate APIs, to further streamline the quoting and binding experience. Coterie's expansive appetite is the most inclusive for the small businesses of today. For more information on Coterie and the digital transformation of small business insurance, go to www.coterieinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Ready

509.984.1110

[email protected]

SOURCE IBQ Systems

Related Links

http://www.ibqsystems.com

