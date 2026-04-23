ALBANY, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No floor drain required. No plumber. No infrastructure cost. Just fresh crescent ice for any kitchen, wet bar, RV, or light-commercial application.

COTLIN IMC25BI Drainless Undercounter Ice Maker North America’s Choice for Modern Kitchen Upgrades

Most undercounter ice makers demand something most homeowners and small business owners don't have: a floor drain. If your bar is in a finished basement, a kitchen island, an RV galley, a boat cabin, or a boutique café—anywhere traditional plumbing is unavailable or prohibitively expensive—conventional ice makers become obstacles rather than appliances. The installation problem becomes a design problem. A great appliance shouldn't require months of planning and thousands in infrastructure costs just to exist in the space you want it.

The COTLIN IMC25BI is a drainless undercounter crescent ice maker engineered to install anywhere—in finished basements, kitchen islands, RVs, boats, and tight commercial kitchens.

Model IMC25BI IMC22 IMC20 IMB55BI Dimensions 14.9(W) x 18.5(D) x 33.8(H) in 14.9(W) x 19.7(D) x 27.8(H) in 14.9(W) x 17(D) x 24.8(H) in 14.9(W) x 22.6(D) x 34(H) in lce Making Capacity 25 Lbs/day 22 Lbs/day 15 Lbs/day 52 Lbs/day Ice type Crescent Ice Crescent Ice Crescent Ice Ultra-Clear Bullet Ice Drainless Design Yes Yes Yes No

COTLIN IMC25BI Drainless Undercounter Crescent Ice Maker Quick Specs

Drainless — installs anywhere: No floor drain required. No drain pump. Closed evaporation system manages all internal moisture. Fits kitchens, basement bars, RV galleys, boat cabins, offices, and any space where floor drainage is unavailable.

Rounder, denser crescent ice: The IMC25BI's crescent form is more uniformly rounded than most machines in its class — denser structure, slower melt rate, minimal clumping. Drinks stay cold without turning watery. Optimized for whiskey, cocktails, iced coffee, and cold brew.

15" undercounter or freestanding: 18.4"W × 14.8"D × 33.8"H. Fits standard 15-inch undercounter cabinet openings. Front-venting design allows for a flush fit with your cabinetry, maintaining a standard 1-2 inch clearance on the sides and rear is recommended to ensure optimal heat dissipation and flawless self-evaporation performance.

Reversible Stainless Steel Door: The door swings left or right — reversible by hand in under five minutes. Whether the IMC25BI installs at the end of a bar run, flush against a wall, beside a refrigerator, or in a tight 15-inch cabinet space, the opening direction adapts to the room. The door holds fully open at 150° so the ice bin slides in and out without catching.

ETL Certified & 3-Layer Insulation: Tested and certified to U.S. safety standards. The 3-Lay temperature insulation system keeps the bin cold enough that the ice stays dry, never sweats, and never fuses into a solid block between uses — even if the machine sits idle overnight. The low-noise compressor runs without disruptive sound spikes, making the IMC25BI appropriate for open living spaces, client-facing bars, and office environments where background noise matters.

Real Drainless Ice Maker

For decades, compact ice makers meant floor drain and plumber. The IMC25BI eliminates this equation. Using a closed-loop evaporation system—inspired by commercial refrigeration—every drop of internal meltwater is managed passively. No discharge line. No pump. No plumber. No ongoing maintenance beyond ice bin emptying.

Without a drain, it works in far more spaces around your life: the finished basement bar with sealed concrete floors, the mid-room kitchen island with no drain access, the RV galley where every cubic inch is accounted for, or the office kitchen running on a single electrical circuit.

The Rounder Crescent Ice

Not all crescent ice is the same shape — and shape determines everything about the drinking experience. The IMC25BI produces a more uniformly rounded crescent shape: a solid, curved piece with a tighter arc and more consistent cross-section than the irregular wedges most crescent ice makers produce. This denser structure melts remarkably slower, it instantly chills your morning cold brew without watering down the roast, while its smooth, curved surface minimizes dilution in your evening whiskey or craft cocktails. The result is a premium drinking experience that preserves every complex flavor profile from the first sip to the last.

Built for Under the Counter

At 15 inches wide and 33.8 inches tall, the IMC25BI integrates into standard undercounter openings without modification. Its front-venting compressor design requires zero side or rear clearance—the unit sits flush with surrounding cabinetry, disappearing into the installation. The reversible 150° stainless steel door and adjustable leveling feet provide the flexibility that real kitchens demand. For spaces without cabinet access, it operates equally well as a freestanding unit.

More Design Details: Built for Everyday Convenience

Beyond its core architecture, the IMC25BI is defined by tactile details that elevate everyday use and maintenance:

Reversible Stainless Steel Door: Features a heavy-duty handle that feels substantial. Because the hinge is reversible, you dictate the room's flow, not the machine.

Adjustable Flush-Fit Feet: Offers a 0.63" to 1.65" height range to perfectly match your custom cabinetry. A subtle tilt-back design ensures the door swings shut and seals tight automatically.

Removable Ice Bin: Low temperatures often make standard plastic bins stick. Our anti-stick slide rail means pulling the bin and scooping ice is always remarkably smooth. When it's time to clean, simply lift it out for a quick rinse.

Our Guarantee

We believe buying a premium ice machine shouldn't come with hidden headaches. Here is our promise:

1. Zero Installation Cost

A standard cold water supply line and an electrical outlet. No floor drain, no drain pump.

2. ETL Certified

Independently tested and certified to U.S. electrical safety and performance standards. Accepted by commercial property inspectors and residential building codes nationwide.

3. 30-Day Return

Full refund within 30 days. Return shipping label provided. Cotlin absorbs the risk of the first month entirely.

4. 1-Year Warranty

All parts and labor are covered for 12 months from delivery. Extended coverage available at cotlinlife.com.

Availability

The COTLIN IMC25BI Drainless Undercounter Crescent Ice Maker is now available across major retail platforms including Amazon, Home Depot, and Wayfair, with an official retail price of $889.99.

To stay updated on the latest iced drink recipes, news, and latest offers, follow COTLIN on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and cotlinlife.com!

Limited $44 off Discount code: PRNEWSCT

Coupon expiration date: July 22nd, 2026

About COTLIN

COTLIN is dedicated to redefining the standard for home and small-scale commercial beverage appliances. By bridging the gap between commercial reliability and modern residential aesthetics, we engineer premium refrigeration solutions that turn everyday drinks into a premium experience. We build for those who appreciate advanced engineering, refined details, and the true art of hosting.

PR Contact

Name: Dodo, Marketing Manager, Cotlin Team

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE COTLIN