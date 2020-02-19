Cotonificio Albini Digitizes Asset Management with Infor

VIMERCATE, Italy, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Cotonificio Albini, a famous Italian brand and the largest European manufacturer of shirt fabrics, has chosen Infor CloudSuite EAM (enterprise asset management) to help digitize the corporate asset management. Implemented by Italian partner Know-How, the solution will allow the textile sector company to improve its management of the maintenance processes of the group's assets and operating personnel.

Formed in 1876, with over 140 years of experience in the textile sector and a strong focus on innovation and quality culture, Cotonificio Albini manages a large portfolio of assets at its factories in Italy, Egypt and the Czech Republic. Previously, it had no IT system for controlling asset management, so the company has chosen Infor CloudSuite EAM to provide a global and unified platform with common graphics to control maintenance costs, purchasing and component replenishment.

Infor CloudSuite EAM is a best-in-class business asset management software that helps to digitize and optimize maintenance operations to achieve new levels of efficiency. The solution has been built to reflect the many nuances of vertical industries and allows users to analyze the main maintenance and other operating processes, to identify more efficient and effective ways of operating.

The high configurability of the solution allows for perfect adaptability to the needs of the company and ensures maximum scalability, from an evolutionary perspective. Cotonificio Albini will implement a series of modules relating to the request of the work order following the reporting of a fault, work order planning for maintenance workers, the procurement and consumption processes of spare materials and activities related to inventory, up to intra-warehouse transfers and specific user-warehouse authorizations. Finally, a customized process was created for the specific needs of Cotonificio Albini in relation to the deadlines of the warehouse lots for the management of laboratory products.

The rollout of the solution involves three phases, with the initial go-live during the first quarter of 2020 at three plants in the province of Bergamo, two in Albino and one in Gandino, which will be followed by the Brebbia plant (VA) and Tessitura di Mottola (TA) and finally the foreign branches in Egypt and the Czech Republic.

"We needed to implement a system that consistently managed maintenance activities in our factories, both locally and internationally within the group. Infor's solution will allow us to unify the activities and optimize the work done by all our staff, improving their performance," said Andrea Albini, Cotoificio Albini's technical director.

"We are pleased to support Cotonificio Albini, an important brand in Italy. We see a growing interest in EAM solutions to optimize asset management and be competitive and successful on the market. Cotonificio Albini has understood the importance of investing in digital functionality and innovation to maintain its leading position in the sector, and by industrializing the efficiency of its production plants and optimizing the life cycle of its assets, this will result in a positive impact on the company's cash flow," said Bruno Pagani, Infor country sales manager for Italy.

"The partnership with Infor allows us to offer the market innovative and specific technology for the needs of the vertical sectors which, combined with our experience in the market, allows client companies to obtain benefits and achieve concrete results to optimize business activities," said Claudio Montanari, Know-How CEO.

Albini Group — WEAVING. HERITAGE. FUTURE.

Founded in 1876 in Albino (Bergamo), Italy, Albini Group has always been a family business and today, now in its 144th year of activity, it is led by the fifth generation of the family represented by Fabio, Andrea and Stefano Albini. Albini Group now has seven plants (four in Italy), for a total of over 1,300 employees and is the largest European manufacturer of shirt fabrics. www.albinigroup.com

Know-How

Founded in 1999 from the desire of some ICT professionals to combine and enhance their complementary skills, Know-How offers consulting, development, training and assistance services in the management of ERP, EAM, SCH and BI projects. The technological experience, combined with the specific vertical skills gained in heterogeneous sectors, in companies with different needs, targets and characteristics, allows Know-How to better interpret the needs of each customer and share their objectives, proposing ad hoc solutions to improve the business.

Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. For more information, visit www.infor.com.

