Live Mural Art Installation at SLC's World Refugee Day to reflect impact on the global community of displaced peoples

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand, Cotopaxi , and one of its Cotopaxi Foundation partners, International Rescue Committee (IRC), are teaming up for World Refugee Day, a global day of recognition honoring displaced people who have been forced to flee their homes. To honor this day, Cotopaxi will drop a limited edition Del Dia collection of bags, host an artist event in Salt Lake City, and donate $50,000 to the IRC to support their incredible efforts.

Cotopaxi and the International Rescue Committee Partner with Renowned Street Artist Apexer for World Refugee Day

Cotopaxi has partnered with street artist Ricardo Richey, who goes by the artist name Apexer , to create a live art mural at a World Refugee Day event on June 22 in Salt Lake City, UT. The art installation will be inspired by both the vibrant colors of Cotopaxi's Del Día Collection and diverse refugee communities across the globe. Cotopaxi and Apexer will also work together to create six unique packs from the new Del Dia Cloud Collection to be given away at the event, as well as on social media.

"Cotopaxi is proud to align with our longtime Foundation impact and grantee-partner, IRC, to bring heightened awareness and fundraising to the important work they do for refugees worldwide, on this year's World Refugee Day," said Cotopaxi Chief Brand Officer, Brad Hiranaga. "Our approach as a brand is focused on collaboration, unification and the greater good. Working with the IRC and the renowned artist, Apexer, who is bringing his creative talents to this partnership, serves to inspire others to give back and do good, not just on this specific day, but every day."

Cotopaxi and the IRC have partnered to support refugees from around the world by providing access to medication and supplies for families, job training, and education since Cotopaxi's inception in 2014. This includes offering training and work opportunities to individuals and families seeking asylum as well as holding coat drives for refugees in their home state of Utah, assisting displaced Venezuelans, and raising support for the Sudan refugee crisis. To honor 10 years of partnership, and their combined commitment to families affected by humanitarian crises globally and newcomers resettling in new communities in the US, the Cotopaxi Foundation is donating $50,000 to the IRC in celebration of World Refugee Day (WRD).

"Partnership from across sectors is needed more than ever as more than 110 million people around the world are displaced," says IRC Head of Global Corporate Partnerships Jennifer Kendra. "For more than a decade, Cotopaxi has supported the IRC's work on behalf of communities affected by conflict, crisis, and climate change. This World Refugee Day and every day, we are grateful for Cotopaxi's commitment to shining a light on and supporting the individuals and families behind these numbers."

In addition, to help commemorate WRD, Cotopaxi is launching the limited edition Del Dia Cloud collection today. These limited color drops feature unique mixes of deadstock fabrics in muted monochromatic colorways inspired by clouds and sandy beaches. Del Dia Cloud collection includes the Batac 16L backpack and the Kapai 1.5L hip-pack, retailing for $65 and $35 respectively, and are available for purchase in-store and at cotopaxi.com/collections/del-dia-limited

The Cotopaxi-IRC partnership brings real impact locally and globally, leveraging their expertise and reach to raise awareness of displaced communities' experiences and garner support from global audiences.

