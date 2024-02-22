Cotopaxi Introduces Más Vida Resale Program

Giving Good Gear More Life

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure brand, Cotopaxi is proud to expand their gear trade-in program with the introduction of Más Vida , the brand's new resale program in partnership with Trove and Tersus Solutions , encouraging consumers not only to trade-in but also to buy used gear and apparel.

Más Vida is an expansion of Cotopaxi's Gear for Good promise to make durable gear as ethically and sustainably as possible. Through Más Vida, consumers can give pre-loved Cotopaxi styles and bags more life on new adventures, minimize waste, and promote sustainability for generations to come. Cotopaxi sees Más Vida as the first step towards its adoption of holistic circularity. These future efforts include realizing living wages across our entire value chain, designing for durability and repairability, and closing the loop on our materials.

"With Más Vida, we aim to reshape the way business is done, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability can coexist harmoniously," Said Damien Huang, Cotopaxi CEO. "Together, we can create a world where resources are valued, inequalities are reduced, waste is minimized, and human sustainability is assured for future generations."

Cotopaxi is partnering with both Trove and Tersus Solutions to bring the Más Vida resale program to life. Trove, the market leader in branded resale, is powering the resale software services, and Tersus Solutions, the operational backbone of the recommerce industry, is providing proprietary waterless cleaning, repairs, and resale logistics services. Both companies have a proven track record of optimizing the circular economy, working with incredibly well-known outdoor brands which now includes Cotopaxi.

"We are honored to support Cotopaxi's launch of Más Vida with Tersus Solutions' recommerce operations, repair services, and proprietary waterless cleaning services to give their beautiful and durable pre-loved products a new life," said Peter Whitcomb, CEO at Tersus Solutions. "Cotopaxi continues to be a leader with their commitments to product and business model sustainability. Más Vida represents a major milestone on their Gear for Good journey."

"Trove is thrilled to be combining forces with Cotopaxi, not only to extend the life of the durable gear but to also empower consumers to reduce waste by giving their pre-loved items a second life," said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. "Más Vida opens the door for consumers to experience Cotopaxi gear's durable quality and performance - and is good for the planet too. We're proud to have Cotopaxi join Trove's partner base, the pioneers that are pushing the boundaries of innovation to foster a more sustainable future."

To learn more about Cotopaxi Más Vida, trade-in pre-loved items, or shop used gear visit masvida.cotopaxi.com .

