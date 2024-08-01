Cotopaxi Releases New Allpa Travel Packs

Made with 100% recycled fabrics, these packs support Cotopaxi's mission of sustainability

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure brand, Cotopaxi is excited to announce the release of their new Allpa Travel Packs . As a recommitment to Cotopaxi's mission to empower people to see the world and make it better, and their quest for pack perfection—designed with years of testing and consumer feedback, as well as new, innovative features and sustainable materials, the new Allpa Collection has arrived.

The new Allpa Travel Packs from Cotopaxi are now made with 100% recycled fabrics that boast an impressive level of durability, and include suitcase-style opening, carry-on convenience, and internal organization pockets. New details include air mesh shoulder straps for an ultra-comfortable carry, better weight distribution, a new exterior stretch water bottle pocket, and a luggage pass-through strap that easily slides over the handle of a roller bag.

The new Allpa Travel Packs are now made with 100% recycled fabrics that boast an impressive level of durability. While all the customer-favorite features of the bestselling packs remain, including suitcase-style opening, carry-on convenience, and internal organization pockets, Cotopaxi made a number of game-changing updates. New details include air mesh shoulder straps for an ultra-comfortable carry, better weight distribution, a new exterior stretch water bottle pocket, and a luggage pass-through strap that easily slides over the handle of a roller bag (such as the Cotopaxi Allpa Roller Bags ).

"Cotopaxi's continued commitment to elevating sustainability in the travel and outdoor space is highlighted with this expansion of our 100% recycled fabric offerings," explains Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer at Cotopaxi. "We're excited to reimagine our best selling Allpa Travel Packs with both a lower footprint and new design features that are designed to elevate our users' adventure experience anywhere they want to go."

The collection also includes a new size option, Allpa Mini 20L Travel Pack (MSRP $140). Similar to the original Allpa Travel Pack, this 20L version is perfectly sized for anyone who prefers a more compact pack—whether that's for a sleek carry on, a day trip or for the junior wanderluster. In addition, the redesigned Del Día version of Cotopaxi's Allpa Packs will continue to be made from 100% leftover deadstock fabric.

Allpa Mini 20L Travel Pack (MSRP Recycled TPU: $140, Del Día: $130)

Allpa 28L Travel Pack (MSRP Recycled TPU: $200, Del Día: $190)

Allpa 35L Travel Pack (MSRP Recycled TPU: $225, Del Día: $215)

Allpa 42L Travel Pack (MSRP Recycled TPU: $250, Del Día: $240)

The new Allpa Travel Pack Collection launches today, August 1, and is available in select retailers, Cotopaxi stores and online at Cotopaxi.com. As always, 1% of corporate revenue is routed to the Cotopaxi Foundation to support organizations that help communities facing extreme poverty.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for Good® promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.25 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com .

