Cotopaxi Unites With Groundbreaking Musical Artists Danny Ocean And Tierra Whack In 'Music For Good' Campaign

This week, Cotopaxi is also partnering with Global Citizen Festival to support artists and partners, aligning with the values of the brand in music and doing good. The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in New York City's Central Park on the Great Lawn. For more information, visit: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/nyc/2024/

As a human-centered brand, Cotopaxi is focused on discovery, connection, and compassion for others, and through this strategic partnership with these burgeoning artist superstars, they will help share diverse narratives and use the emotional connection of music to inspire more people to see the world and make it better.

Ocean gained prominence with his breakout hit "Me Rehúso," and beyond his musical success, is an advocate dedicated to giving back to communities in need, often supporting local charities and initiatives in Venezuela. Whack is committed to supporting her local Philadelphia community through various charitable endeavors, including advocacy for mental health awareness and youth empowerment.

The alignment between Ocean and Whack's personal pursuits and The Cotopaxi Foundation are manifested in the connection to refugee and poverty alleviation support in Latin America, and to youth empowerment and education support across Latin American and the United States. Both are integral to reaching new demographics of communities who are committed to giving back and doing good, whilst finding cultural education and immersion through the creative medium of music.

"Collaborating with forward-thinking ambassadors, athletes, and artists has always been central to Cotopaxi's mission to expand our global impact for the greater good," says Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer at Cotopaxi. "Our focus on supporting and promoting musical artists aligns with the growing need for social and purposeful messaging through creative mediums like music that create connection and community. Danny and Tierra's dedication to philanthropy is evident in their proactive approach to addressing social issues and offering support through their platforms."

In honor of the partnership between Danny and Cotopaxi, The Cotopaxi Foundation is proud to commit additional funding to support refugee-focused nonprofits in 2025, alongside their long-time annual contributions.

Danny Ocean is on tour in the US and Canada now throughout November – tickets can be purchased HERE. Tierra Whack's universally acclaimed debut album WORLD WIDE WHACK is available now - listen HERE. For more information on Cotopaxi and Danny Ocean's partnership, and how to give back through The Cotopaxi Foundation, please visit here.

About Cotopaxi:

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for GoodⓇ promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.25 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com .

About Danny Ocean:

Singer-songwriter and producer Danny Ocean, a trailblazer in the "future pop" genre, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and spent his early years in the Caribbean and Namibia. Returning to Caracas ignited his passion for electronic and hip-hop music. After moving to Miami, he gained prominence with the global hit "Me Rehúso," which has over 1.6 billion Spotify streams and 1.8 billion YouTube views. The song's success led to a signing with Atlantic Records and the release of hits like "Dembow" and "Vuelve," featured on his debut album 54+1. Danny Ocean has also penned hits for Karol G and Reik and recently released @dannocean, featuring reggaeton tracks that have earned multiple Platinum certifications. Known for his extensive Latin American tours and social advocacy with the UNHCR, Danny has surpassed ten billion career streams and received a Latin Grammy nomination. His upcoming releases, REFLEXA and VENEQUIA, are highly anticipated to be among the most significant Latin music releases of the year.

About Tierra Whack:

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Tierra Whack is a creative force known for her inventive wordplay and genre-blending style. She gained widespread acclaim with her debut project Whack World and her standout video "Mumbo Jumbo," which earned her a GRAMMY nomination. A North Philly native, Whack's love for 90s hip-hop and poetry fueled her rise in the rap scene, leading to a deal with Interscope Records in 2017. Recognized for her unique artistic vision, she has released multiple EPs, collaborated with brands like Apple and LEGO®, and earned accolades from The New Yorker and Rolling Stone. Her debut album, WORLD WIDE WHACK, is available now.

