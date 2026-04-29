Cotopaxi's New Coraza Hard-Sided Luggage Line Invites Travelers to "Roll With It"

Carry-On and Medium Checked sizes mark the brand's next phase in travel

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure brand Cotopaxi today announced the launch of the Coraza 4-Wheel Roller , its first hard-sided luggage system. Available in Carry-On and Medium Checked sizes, Coraza marks the brand's entry into the $10 billion U.S. luggage market.

Cotopaxi’s New Coraza Hard-Sided Luggage Line

Founded in 2014, Cotopaxi has spent more than a decade building credibility in outdoor and travel through durable packs and thoughtfully engineered apparel. The introduction of Coraza represents the next phase of that evolution, leading Cotopaxi into a global lifestyle platform. With its entry into hard-sided luggage, Cotopaxi builds upon its award-winning and innovative soft-sided carry systems into structural travel gear, creating options and opportunities for a traveler's every need and complete journey.

Coraza establishes a structurally engineered hard-sided platform built for sustained, and sustainable use. A lockable latch-and-closure system replaces traditional zipper construction and reinforces the frame of the case at a primary stress point. Individually replaceable wheels, in Cotopaxi's distinguishable bold and joyful colorways, extend the operational life of the luggage, supported by embedded QR-based repair guidance integrated directly into the case.

The material architecture reflects that same lifecycle intent. A GRS-certified 100% recycled polycarbonate shell forms a durable exterior foundation engineered for the demands of frequent travel, while removable recycled polyester liners enable long-term interior renewal. Like Cotopaxi's industry-leading packs, the Coraza rollers are built to confidently "roll with it," carrying the brand's durability standard into hard-sided luggage and reinforcing its expansion within the broader travel market.

"Coraza represents a significant step for Cotopaxi," said Lindsay Shumlas, CEO of Cotopaxi. "We are well-known for our iconic Allpa travel packs, which have been a staple of the travel segment for the adventure and outdoor traveler, and with Coraza we are expanding with a durable and sustainable product designed to meet the needs of our worldly consumer. This launch expands our innovation pipeline and reinforces our commitment to product longevity, reducing unnecessary replacement."

To mark the launch, Cotopaxi is debuting 'Roll With It,' a fully integrated campaign spanning TV, digital, retail, owned media, and paid channels. The campaign represents Cotopaxi's largest marketing investment to date, reflecting the brand's long-term commitment to the travel category and its positioning of Coraza as a cornerstone of its next phase of growth.

Like all Cotopaxi products, Coraza is built under the brand's Gear for Good® commitment. Cotopaxi dedicates 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation , supporting organizations that help communities facing extreme poverty around the world.

The Coraza Suitcase Carry-On (MSRP $295) and Coraza Suitcase Medium Checked (MSRP $345) launch in Aster, Blue Spruce, and Cotopaxi Black, complemented by replacement wheels available in Azure, Flame, Saltwater, Kimchi, Pitaya, and Citron (MSRP $5 per wheel set). The collection is available today at Cotopaxi.com, REI.com, and Cotopaxi and REI stores nationwide.

The Coraza Media Kit can be found here . For additional Coraza-related questions, please refer to the FAQ page here .

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for GoodⓇ promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.25 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com .

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SOURCE Cotopaxi