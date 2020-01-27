Cott Announces Acquisition of Roaring Spring Water, Strengthening its Customer Base in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe, today announced that DS Services of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, acquired substantially all of the assets of Roaring Spring Water.

The acquisition of Roaring Spring Water, a leading provider of high-quality water delivery services to homes and offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia since 1981, will grow the customer base of DS Services® by approximately 7,500 customers.

Customers of Roaring Spring Water will now enjoy Crystal Springs®, the DS Services brand in the region, and have the ability to select additional products for their orders, including coffee and tea, sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice® and premium water products such as Mountain Valley Spring®, where available.

"Roaring Spring Water shares our focus on offering high-quality products and delivering superior customer service and strengthens our footprint and customer density in the region," said Dave Muscato, President of DS Services. "We are excited to welcome the Roaring Spring Water customers and associates to the Crystal Springs family."

"DS Services has a strong commitment to service and will continue to use the spring water from Roaring Spring, so they were a natural fit when deciding to sell the business," said Dan Hoover, owner of Roaring Spring Water.

For more information on the hydration solutions DS Services offers, please visit www.water.com.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

ABOUT DS SERVICES

DS Services delivers safe, great–tasting bottled water to homes and offices across the U.S and Canada. We also provide our own brewed coffee beverages through our house brands Standard Coffee® and Javarama®, and through Relyant®, offer water filtration systems, equipment and services. DS Services® bottled water products are sold under the brand names Alhambra®, Athena® water, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Nursery® water, Sierra Springs® and Sparkletts®. Several of DS Services bottled water brands have been satisfying consumers for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit water.com and nurserywater.com.

