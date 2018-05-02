Cott Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners and Declaration of Dividend

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott") today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual and special meeting of shareowners held on May 1, 2018 (the "Meeting") and the declaration of a dividend.

VOTING RESULTS FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS   

By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 21, 2018 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:

Nominee

# of
Votes For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Jerry Fowden

105,406,196

99.49%

538,554

0.51%

David T. Gibbons

103,919,346

98.09%

2,025,404

1.91%

Stephen H. Halperin

94,071,804

88.79%

11,872,946

11.21%

Betty Jane Hess

104,262,952

98.41%

1,681,798

1.59%

Kenneth C. Keller, Jr.

105,653,195

99.72%

291,555

0.28%

Gregory Monahan

104,709,915

98.83%

1,234,835

1.17%

Mario Pilozzi

105,012,455

99.12%

932,295

0.88%

Eric Rosenfeld

76,974,738

72.66%

28,970,012

27.34%

Graham Savage

105,415,867

99.50%

528,883

0.50%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

Cott's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.06 per share on common shares, payable in cash on June 13, 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry.  Our platform reaches over 2.4 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors.  This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

