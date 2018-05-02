Cott Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners and Declaration of Dividend

By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 21, 2018 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:

Nominee # of

Votes For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Jerry Fowden 105,406,196 99.49% 538,554 0.51% David T. Gibbons 103,919,346 98.09% 2,025,404 1.91% Stephen H. Halperin 94,071,804 88.79% 11,872,946 11.21% Betty Jane Hess 104,262,952 98.41% 1,681,798 1.59% Kenneth C. Keller, Jr. 105,653,195 99.72% 291,555 0.28% Gregory Monahan 104,709,915 98.83% 1,234,835 1.17% Mario Pilozzi 105,012,455 99.12% 932,295 0.88% Eric Rosenfeld 76,974,738 72.66% 28,970,012 27.34% Graham Savage 105,415,867 99.50% 528,883 0.50%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

Cott's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.06 per share on common shares, payable in cash on June 13, 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.4 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cott-announces-results-of-voting-for-directors-at-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareowners-and-declaration-of-dividend-300640560.html

SOURCE Cott Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cott.com

