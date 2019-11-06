Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of US$0.06 per share on common shares, payable in cash on December 6, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 26, 2019.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

SOURCE Cott Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cott.com

