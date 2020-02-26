Cott Extends Exchange Offer to Acquire Primo Water Corporation

TAMPA, FL, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) ("Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery and filtration services in North America and Europe, today announced that it has extended the expiration of its exchange offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) ("Primo") to 5 p.m., New York City time, on February 28, 2020, unless the exchange offer is further extended, withdrawn or varied. Cott is extending the exchange offer to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the closing conditions under the merger agreement, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

All other terms and conditions of the exchange offer remain unchanged.

The depositary and paying agent for the exchange offer has advised that, as of 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, a total of approximately 30,144,307 shares of Primo common stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the exchange offer.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office delivery industry for bottled water. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a pending business combination between Cott and Primo. Cott commenced an exchange offer for the outstanding shares of Primo on January 28, 2020. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares, nor is it a substitute for any offer materials that the parties will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time the exchange offer was commenced, Cott and its acquisition subsidiary filed an exchange offer statement on Schedule TO, Cott filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and Primo filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the exchange offer. Each of Cott and Primo also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. THE EXCHANGE OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING THE OFFER TO EXCHANGE, THE RELATED LETTER OF ELECTION AND TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER EXCHANGE OFFER DOCUMENTS), THE SOLICITATION / RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO ANY OF THE FOREGOING DOCUMENTS, CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. PRIMO STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF PRIMO SECURITIES SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING EXCHANGING THEIR SECURITIES. The Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, the Offer to Exchange, the related Letter of Election and Transmittal and certain other exchange offer documents are available to all of Primo's stockholders at no expense to them. The exchange offer materials and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Cott are available free of charge under the heading of the Investor Relations section of Cott's website at www.cott.com/investor-relations/. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Primo are available free of charge under the SEC filings heading of the Investors section of Primo's website at http://ir.primowater.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and you are cautioned that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. These statements can otherwise be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements related to Cott's and Primo's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to the proposed transaction and the combined company, the anticipated timing of the proposed transaction, and the potential impact the transaction will have on Primo or Cott and other matters related to either or both of them. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding current plans and estimates of management of Cott and Primo. Such management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this communication include, among others: changes in expectations as to the closing of the transaction including timing and changes in the method of financing the transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed transaction (including a sufficient number of Primo shares being validly tendered into the exchange offer to meet the minimum condition), the risk of litigation and regulatory action related to the proposed transactions, expected synergies and cost savings are not achieved or achieved at a slower pace than expected; integration problems, delays or other related costs; retention of customers and suppliers; and unanticipated changes in laws, regulations, or other industry standards affecting the companies; and other risks and important factors contained and identified in Cott's and Primo's filings with the SEC, including their respective Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Cott's and Primo's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements reflect the analysis of management of Cott and Primo as of the date of this communication. Neither Cott nor Primo undertakes to update or revise any of these statements in light of new information or future events, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Cott Corporation

