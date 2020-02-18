Cott to Host Investor Day on Tuesday March 24, 2020

TAMPA, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery and filtration services in North America and Europe, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in New York City.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrington, Chief Financial Officer Jay Wells and Vice President of Government Affairs & ESG Programs Shayron Barnes-Selby will discuss the Company's strategy as a pure-play water solutions provider, the recently announced acquisition of Primo Water Corporation, sustainability goals and initiatives, as well as a detailed financial outlook and modeling discussion around the Company's new financial objectives.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and conclude at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET and to be immediately followed by a reception with the management team.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the day of the event in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://www.cott.com/investor-relations/#events.

An archived replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the event at the same link.

For further information about Cott Corporation's Investor Day, please contact COT@alpha-ir.com.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office delivery industry for bottled water. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

Website: www.cott.com

