Cottage Door Press Adds New Luna Content Characters, Offering More Stories & Songs for Luna StoryTime Projector

In addition to the Owl Content Character (included with the Luna Starter Set), families can choose from more original characters – from seasonal icons to adorable animals and mythical creatures – for more stories, songs and bedtime-friendly edutainment that kids will enjoy year-round.

Kids can also bring their favorite characters to life during storytime with officially licensed Content Characters, including PAW Patrol, Thomas & Friends, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and John Deere Kids.

"Book lovers know the joy of adding new titles to their shelves, and we're ready to deliver that same kind of joy to families with more Luna Content Characters so little ones can build their own Luna library," said Melissa Tigges, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Cottage Door Press. "Whether you're getting into the spooky spirit, building healthy nighttime habits or bringing a child's favorite character to life, there's a Luna friend for every moment – each one immersing them in a world of wonder, adventure, and learning during storytime."

Luna Content Characters are available now for $14.99 each at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Kohl's, Target.com, Walmart.com and LunaStoryTime.com .

Luna Classics

Owl (included with the Luna Starter Set) Stories : Itsy Bitsy Spider; Goldilocks and the Three Bears; Little Red Riding Hood; Four Little Pigs; Little Red Hen Songs : Five in the Bed; Row Row Row Your Boat; Twinkle Twinkle Little Star; Old MacDonald; The Green Grass Grew All Around Runtime : 30 Minutes





Sweet Angel Bible Stories & Songs Stories : The Creation Story; Noah's Ark; Three Stories of Courage; The Birth of Jesus; Poems & Prayers; Thank You, God Songs : All Things Bright and Beautiful; Jesus Loves Me; Joy in My Heart; This Little Light of Mine; Rise and Shine Runtime : 32 Minutes



Mythical Creatures

Sparkly Unicorn Magical Stories & Songs Stories : Unicorn Go to Bed; Looking for Unicorns; The Best Unicorn; A Unicorn Day; Unicorn Hide and Seek Songs : Are You Sleeping; Is Your Mane Rainbow; Go to Sleep My Unicorn; Mary Had a Unicorn; Pretty Pretty Unicorn Runtime : 24 Minutes





Little Dino Dinosaur Stories & Songs Stories : Dinosaur Go to Bed; Big Jobs for Little Dino; Dinosaur Hotel; Down on Dino Farm; Are You Ready for School Songs : Ten Little Dinosaurs; I Love Dinosaurs; If You're a Dino and You Know It; Good Night Dinosaur; I'm a Mighty T. rex Runtime : 36 Minutes



Bedtime Rituals

Sydney the Sloth Sleepytime Scenes Soothing Melodies & Scenes : Sleepy Starlight; Butterfly Breeze; Northern Lights; Rainy Pond; Space Journey; Under the Ocean; Breathe and Stretch with Sydney Sloth Runtime : 70 Minutes





Sleepy Sheep Bedtime Stories & Songs Stories : So Big, Little Bear; The Velveteen Rabbit; A Dragon's Song; The Ugly Duckling; Read Me to Sleep Songs : Now the Day is Over; Winken Blinken and Nod; I See the Moon; Starlight Starbright Runtime : 35 Minutes



Seasonal Fun

Little Black Cat Halloween Stories & Songs Stories : Boo's Big Night; Little Witch's Broom; Howdy Halloween; A Witch's Cat; Little Camper Saves Halloween Songs : Little Ghost; Is Your Face Bright Green; Three Black Bats; Ten Little Monsters; Trick or Treat Runtime : 31 Minutes



Luna Preschool Favorites

Thomas & Friends Thomas the Train Stories : A Quiet Delivery; Chasing Rainbows; Counting Cows; Overnight Stop; Thomas Blasts Off Songs : Chugga-Chugga Snooze Snooze; Chasing Rainbows; Peep Peep We're Counting Sheep; Stuck in the Mud at Night; I'm Gonna Chug Runtime : 40 Minutes





Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel Tiger Stories : Naptime in Blanket City; Jodi Sleeps at Her Dad's House; Grandpere Sleeps Over; Daniel Tiger Sleeps at the Tree House; Nighttime in the Neighborhood Songs : It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; It's Such a Good Feeling; Ugga Mugga; Countdown to Calm Down; Good Night, Daniel Runtime : 35 Minutes





PAW Patrol Marshall Stories : Itty-Bitty Kitty Rescue; Pup Pup Goose; Pups Take the Cake; Pups Get Growing; Pups Save a Friend Songs : This Brave Pup; Up in the Lookout; PAW Patrol is on the Way; Marshall, Marshall, Brave and Strong; PAW Patrol Theme Song Runtime : 38 Minutes





John Deere Tractor Stories : Little Tractor's Big Adventure; Tractors, Trucks, and Big Machines; Happy Little Farm; The Farmer is Sleeping; Building a Big Surprise Songs : When I Grow Up; Oats Peas and Barley; I Love My Tractor; Green and Yellow Tractor; Old MacDonald Runtime : 26 Minutes



About Cottage Door Press

Cottage Door Press is a leading publishing company focused on bringing joy, connection, and imagination to readers of all ages. Founded in 2014, the company has grown from a small collection of titles to an expansive catalog that includes beloved children's books, innovative storytelling products, and a range of adult lifestyle and activity titles. Cottage Door Press is committed to enriching lives, one story—or activity—at a time.

For more information about Cottage Door Press, visit cottagedoorpress.com or follow us on social media @cottagedoorpress.

SOURCE Cottage Door Press