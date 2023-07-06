Cottage's ADU Impact Report Finds Seattle Demand Outpaces Any California Market

News provided by

Cottage

06 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

As it expands its ADU platform to Seattle, Cottage's latest market report reveals an acceleration of ADU demand, higher on a per capita basis than any California metro.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottage, the fastest-growing company in the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) space, today announced its expansion to Seattle with the release of its latest ADU Impact Report. Having delivered over 100 custom ADUs through its hassle-free, end-to-end process, Cottage brings its proven model to the greater Seattle area amidst a major housing shortage and skyrocketing demand for ADUs and DADUs, also commonly referred to as granny flats, in-law units, backyard homes, or guest cottages.

Continue Reading

In its latest ADU Impact Report, Cottage highlights how Seattle's ADU boom outpaces growth anywhere in California. With a 25% year-over-year increase in ADU permit applications in 2022, Seattle metro had more than 2x the permits submitted per capita than San Diego and the Bay Area, and 72% more than Los Angeles. However, there is a significant gap in the number of projects that start the ADU permitting process and those that complete construction. Leveraging its streamlined solution for custom ADUs, Cottage sees the opportunity to help more Seattle homeowners complete their ADU project – thus adding much-needed housing for the region.

"We're thrilled to expand to Seattle, where we've seen an uptick in ADU demand," said Alex Czarnecki, the Founder & CEO of Cottage. "Seattle homeowners have long seen the benefits of ADUs for making room for family or generating rental income, and new regulatory changes provide a smart framework for ADU development. Cottage is eager to help meet this skyrocketing demand by making it easier and faster than ever for homeowners to complete their custom ADU project."

Homeowners that take on a one-off ADU project themselves are often faced with numerous surprises, mounting costs, and long delays due to the complex nature of navigating design, permitting and construction with dozens of stakeholders. Cottage's platform unites homeowners and contractors, guiding homeowners from idea to move-in-ready ADU and allowing homeowners to enjoy the creative parts of the project without the hassle and stress.

About Cottage

Since its launch in 2020, Cottage has quickly become the go-to custom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) platform, delivering hundreds of ADUs across the West Coast. Made up of architects, builders, and technologists, Cottage leverages its expertise in every step of the design and build process to deliver ADUs faster and more transparently, while simultaneously maintaining the highest standards for customization and quality. In April 2022, the company announced its $15M Series A funding round led by VC firm Fifth Wall. For more information about Cottage and its custom ADU platform, please visit www.cotta.ge/.

Media Contact:
Maddy Chung
415-939-7785
[email protected]ge

SOURCE Cottage

Also from this source

Cottage ADU Impact Report: California Demand for ADUs Outpaces Build Completion Rate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.