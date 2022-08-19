Cotton Harvester Market Size to Grow by USD 712.97 million with 59% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

Market Segmentation Insights

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Cotton picker and Cotton stripper) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The cotton harvester market share growth in the cotton picker segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key advantages of a cotton picker over a cotton stripper is that the former does not require exfoliating all-cotton bolls. Exfoliation is the process of removing leaves from cotton plants with chemicals called defoliants or desiccants.

Regional Opportunities: 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Australia, and India are the key markets for cotton harvesters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions. The increasing government support in the form of subsidies to farmers to purchase agricultural equipment will facilitate the cotton harvester market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Scope

The cotton harvester market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Cotton Harvester Market Sizing

Cotton Harvester Market Forecast

Cotton Harvester Market Analysis

Companies Covered

The cotton harvester market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cotton harvester market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters using a machine which is equipped with stalk crowders, that provide the cut of cotton bush and introduce them into cotton picking device, where cotton separates from bushes.

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters Rated which have a power of 194 kW and a rated speed of 2200 rpm.

CNH Industrial NV: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters using the Case IH Module ExpressTM cotton harvester which picks cotton at maximum efficiency and simultaneously builds ginner-friendly cotton modules.

Deere and Co.: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters which have a capacity of 13.6 liters with a 555 HP engine and up to 20 mph transport speed.

Delkin Devices Inc.: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters with spacing between lines of 4 rows from 40 to 50 cm or 2 rows 70 to 90 cm.

Erisha Agritech: The company offers balers and rakes, Belarus tractors, combine harvesters, cotton combine harvesters, drash trek harvesters, and forage harvesters.

Exact Corp.: The company offer sweepers, harvesters, conditioners, cart, herbicide sprayer, and orchard cabs.

Gomselmash: The company offers solutions for cotton harvesters using a cotton-harvesting machine which is designed to harvest upland seed cotton from opened boxes of sowing in drills of the cotton plant on fields in areas of irrigated cotton growing with row spacing of 90 sm.

Hubei Fotma Machinery Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for cotton harvester using machines which is easy to operate with descent power, low noise and low fuel consumption.

Cotton Harvester Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 712.97 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Australia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Delkin Devices Inc., Erisha Agritech, Exact Corp., Gomselmash, and Hubei Fotma Machinery Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cotton picker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cotton stripper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.

10.4 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

10.5 CNH Industrial NV

10.6 Deere and Co.

10.7 Delkin Devices Inc.

10.8 Erisha Agritech

10.9 Exact Corp.

10.10 Gomselmash

10.11 Hubei Fotma Machinery Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

