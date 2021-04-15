Cotton Heritage opens a new Distribution Center in Texas!

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Heritage, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium apparel blanks, announced the opening of a new distribution center in Coppell, Texas part of the Dallas metro area. This new facility will help them service the local market as well as widen their reach for 2-day shipping nationwide.

The new distribution center, located at 445 S Royal Ln #100, Coppell, TX 75019, spans over 50,000 square feet. The new facility will provide access to over $10 million in inventory and more than 500 SKUs, as well as product staging, and customizable consolidated packing service capabilities. The facility represents Cotton Heritage's commitment to sustainability and features 100% high efficiency LED lighting, high efficiency HVLS fans, low VOC paints and adhesives and automatic/low flow fixtures to minimize water consumptions.

"This new distribution center has been in the works for quite some time as we strive to best support our customers' needs across the nation," said Ken White, Vice President of Sales at Cotton Heritage. "We officially opened on March 5, and this new location will improve the region's access to inventory and enhance the services we offer customers," mentioned Tom Dixon, East Coast VP of Sales at Cotton Heritage. As the nation continues to reopen, they will reveal a newly designed showroom available to their customers at the Dallas location.

Cotton Heritage is a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality apparel. Through its network of three North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells a number of products helping its customers find supply for their brands, merch lines or promotional products. For more information, visit www.cottonheritage.com. Place your orders today and have them fulfilled from locations in Los Angeles, Virginia and now Texas.

