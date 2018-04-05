Cotton Incorporated Reveals Results of 2017 Global Environment Survey

Cotton Incorporated

CARY, N.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New videos and charts featuring compelling data about the growing focus of sustainability around the globe are now available from Cotton Incorporated. The data comes from the results of the 2017 Global Environment Survey by Cotton Council International (CCI) and Cotton Incorporated.

The videos share sentiments about sustainable practices and motivation behind them, sustainable fibers and clothing, and the consumer preference for natural clothing in a world where the environment is changing.

Marketing Sustainability
Sustainable Fibers
Sustainability is Natural
Concern Has Grown
Fiber Perceptions of Sustainability
Top Environmental Concerns
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7972231-cotton-incorporated-global-sustainability-environment-survey/

About Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated, funded by U.S. cotton producers and importers of cotton and cotton textile products, conducts worldwide research and promotion activities to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton.

 

