Cotton Incorporated's "Cotton Style House Collection" Delivers Influencer Inspired Fashion

Cotton Incorporated, the not-for-profit research and promotion company representing U.S. cotton, proudly announces the launch of its new limited-time online shop, Cotton Style House Collection, available on Amazon. Now through August 31, Amazon shoppers can purchase a variety of on-trend cotton apparel for every occasion – and from an assortment of brands. Inspired by the Hamptons' beach-washed summer, the collection is evocative of eight fashion, fitness, and lifestyle influencers from across the U.S and curated by internationally-recognized celebrity stylist, Irma Martínez. The Cotton Style House Collection is now available at Amazon.com/ShopCotton .

"Last Fall, Cotton Incorporated collaborated with Amazon to create an Amazon Fashion Show broadcast via Amazon Live," says Marissa Barlin, director of strategic alliances for Cotton Incorporated. "This season, the Cotton Style House Collection lets you easily purchase the summer's hottest looks with just a couple clicks. Whether you're on the go, working out, hitting the town at night, or jetting off on your next vacation, it's cotton's breathability and versatility that can take you through your day."

Cotton Style House Collection Celebrity Stylist

Each individual piece of the Cotton Style House Collection, which has been inspired by some of the most sought-after fashion, travel, and lifestyle influencers, exhibits the versatility and comfort of cotton. The collection was curated by celebrity stylist Irma Martínez, founder of the styling and creative concept firm Trendy, Inc., is recognized for her work with celebrities such as Maluma, Sofia Vergara, Serena Williams, and Pitbull, among many others.

"For the Cotton Style House Collection, I've drawn inspiration from influencers with amazing style that are really making an impact in the fashion world," expressed Martinez. "The best thing about the collection is that - much like the fabric that is its center-piece - every apparel category is versatile, offering shoppers an opportunity to see themselves in the unique pieces from a diverse set of versatile brands and designers."

Cotton Style House Collection Influencer Partners & Apparel Categories

The Cotton Style House Collection showcases cotton's ability to bridge lifestyles and includes a variety of everyday pieces that can be worn in multiple ways ranging from "The On-The-Go Getter" casual looks, "The Jetsetter" resort-wear, "The Show Stopper" dressier styles and "The Wellness Warrior," highlighting sporty athleisure pieces. Brands featured in the collection include:

adidas For Love & Lemons AG Adriano Goldschmied J.Crew American Apparel MINKPINK ASTR the label Perry Ellis A|X Armani Exchange PUMA x Selena Gomez BCBGMAXAZRIA Show Me Your Mumu

Each Cotton Style House Collection influencer partner worked alongside Cotton Incorporated and Martínez curating unique looks that are representative of their lifestyle and personalities.

The influencer partners and the collection's apparel categories they represent are:

ON-THE-GO-GETTER SHOW STOPPER Becky Hillyard - @cellajaneblog Jill Wallace - @littleblackboots Pam Hetlinger - @pamhetlinger Steven Onoja - @stevenonoja



JETSETTER WELLNESS WARRIOR Marissa Fuchs - @fashionambitionist Gregory Dava - @gregorydava Patrick Van Negri - @patrickvannegri Melody Acevedo - @melodyslife

Cotton Style House – Pop-Up Immersive Fashion & Lifestyle Experience

The Cotton Style House Collection comes to life July 26-28 for an immersive three-day, pop-up fashion and lifestyle experience - Cotton Style House in Montauk Beach, New York. The immersive weekend of style experience offers guests a number of free and open-to-the-public activities, including on-site shopping, fashion experiences, wellness, and entertainment, themed activities, workshops, panel discussions, and spaces designed to highlight the latest cotton trends.

Shop the Cotton Style House Collection: Available from July 8 through August 31, shop the Cotton Style House Collection at Amazon.com/ShopCotton .

For Cotton Style House event programming and to RSVP: Admission to Cotton Style House is free; pre-registration to the event is required by visiting CottonStyleHouse.com.

About Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated, funded by U.S. cotton producers and importers of cotton and cotton textile products, conducts worldwide research and promotion activities to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. For more information about Cotton Incorporated, visit CottonInc.com .

