Cotton Market size is set to grow by USD 7.97 bn from 2023-2027, supports economic growth and source of livelihood boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cotton market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.97 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.08% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 87%. For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Cotton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key countries Turkey, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh

The cotton industry encompasses various applications, generating approximately USD50 billion annually. Key products include cotton swabs, rounds, and traditional diapers. The USDA monitors export volumes of this natural fiber, primarily used in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial products. Cottonseed oil is a byproduct, contributing to the industry's economic significance. In over 70 countries, cotton farming provides employment for 100 million family farmers, making it a vital source of income and export revenues, particularly for underdeveloped nations.

Cotton is a versatile natural fiber, accounting for one-third of global textile production. It is used to create various fabrics for apparel (64%), home furnishings (28%), and industrial applications (8%). In the healthcare sector, cotton is utilized in the production of cotton swabs and rounds. Cottonseed oil, derived from cotton seeds, is a cholesterol-free product with extensive uses. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports significant export volumes of cotton and cottonseed oil. Traditional diapers also incorporate cotton fibers. Industrial applications include plastics, rubber, and pharmaceuticals.

Cotton Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Cotton Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. .To know about vendor offerings

