Cotton market to grow by 2.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Government initiatives and support will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cotton market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cotton Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Cotton fiber, Cotton seed oil, and Cotton seed), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and Europe )

The cotton market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

In 2017, the cotton market was valued at USD 45,569.64 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 37,540.27 million. The cotton market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,974.47 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.08% according to Technavio.

Cotton market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Cotton market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - The company offers cotton compact yarn for manufacturing shirts and t-shirts.

The company offers cotton compact yarn for manufacturing shirts and t-shirts. Asha Cotton Industries - The company offers cotton products such as cotton bales, cottonseed oil, cotton cakes.

The company offers cotton products such as cotton bales, cottonseed oil, cotton cakes. Banswara Syntex Ltd. - The company offers cotton such as cotton and linen blends.

The company offers cotton such as cotton and linen blends. Damodar Group - The company offers cotton yarn for shirting, suiting, dress materials, workwear, sheeting.

Cotton market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Government initiatives and support

Supports economic growth and source of livelihood

Strategic crop due to its versatility

Key challenges –

Overconsumption of water due to poor management and water pollution

low recovery from the impact of COVID-19

Trade war

What are the key data covered in this cotton market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cotton market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cotton market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cotton industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and Europe

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton market vendors

Cotton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,974.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key countries Turkey, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

