Cotton Market to increase by USD 7.97 billion from 2022 to 2027; The cotton fiber segment to witness significant growth during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cotton market is expected to grow by USD 7.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period. Cotton cultivation boosts economic growth as it is a source of livelihood. This notably drives the cotton market. However, factors such as overconsumption of water due to poor management and water pollution may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Cotton fiber, Cotton seed oil, and Cotton seed), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe).

Key Segment Analysis

The cotton fiber segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Cotton is a soft and natural fiber that grows on shrubs in tropical and subtropical regions all over the world. It is a staple of the textile industry, with India being the largest producer of cotton globally. The cotton industry is currently experiencing a significant boom due to the growth of the global textile mills and apparel manufacturing market. The demand for cotton fiber is driven by consumer preferences and tastes. Cotton accounts for one-third of all fibers produced worldwide, as it is the most commonly used natural fiber in textiles.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 87% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Cotton production in the Asia Pacific region dominates the global market. However, unlike Western countries where cotton is mainly grown for exports, most of the cotton produced in APAC is consumed domestically. China is the leading global producer and exporter of cotton. Due to the increasing usage of cotton as a primary material in clothing, a rise in population, disposable incomes, and demand for home furnishing products, the textile industry in APAC is growing. This growth is positively impacting the cotton market in the region. Cotton is the primary cash crop in countries like China , India , Bangladesh , and Pakistan in the APAC region.

Company Insights

The cotton market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.

Cotton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key countries Turkey, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

