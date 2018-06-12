Cotton Patch Cafe Launches Online Ordering

Guests who join the e-club and use the new service will receive exclusive offers and discounts. Pickup is quick and convenient, with many new or remodeled Cotton Patch locations featuring a dedicated ToGo counter, plus a separate ToGo entrance. Other Cotton Patch restaurants offer quick and easy ToGo pickup at the bar or hostess stand.

"We've been testing online ordering for several months, and our guests who've tried it have told us they love how convenient and easy it is to get their Southern homestyle favorites to go," said Cotton Patch Director of Marketing Liz Phillips. "While online ordering is becoming the norm among restaurants, we wanted to be sure and get it right before we rolled it out system-wide."

The Cotton Patch Cafe menu varies by location, so online ordering is location-based. Complete menus and location information are available at www.cottonpatch.com.

About Cotton Patch Cafe

Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in more than 50 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home, and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. Recently, Cotton Patch was named among the industry's most significant brands as part of NRN's Top 200 Chains. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

