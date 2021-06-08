Cotton Patch Cafe Opens First Ghost Kitchen

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Patch Cafe, a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics, has officially announced the opening of its first ghost kitchen, located in Garland's Revolving Kitchen, a virtual food hall.

"Cotton Patch Cafe is excited to offer our full menu of scratch-made, Southern favorites in Garland with the opening of our first remote ghost kitchen," said Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. "We are planning to open several other locations in Texas this year and into 2022 and look forward to bringing our signature menu items to new communities through this growing concept."

Cotton Patch Cafe's remote kitchen in Garland will offer the Texas-inspired restaurant's full menu, including classics such as Chicken Fried Steak, as well as premium salads and delicious aged steaks. Order from Cotton Patch Cafe's new location for pick up or delivery by visiting cottonpatch.com or ordering through one of the restaurant's delivery partners: DoorDash, Favor and UberEats.

"Remote kitchens have gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers needed alternative dining options. At Cotton Patch Cafe we see this concept as a sustained opportunity to reach new customers, test out new menu items, streamline operations and bring more flexibility to our guests and staff," added Albatarseh.

"The future of food is exciting with Cotton Patch Cafe opening its first ghost kitchen home at Revolving Kitchen. We welcome them and look forward to helping them grow bigger and serve more of their delicious Texas-inspired food," said Tyler Shin, founder of Revolving Kitchen.

With 49 restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, Cotton Patch Cafe's classic favorites are a staple for its neighboring communities. The new remote kitchen will be the brand's first location in Garland. For more information, please visit https://cottonpatch.com.

About Cotton Patch Cafe

Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in its 49 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home and gives to many local organizations and charities. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch Cafe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Cotton Patch Cafe