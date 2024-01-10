Cottonseed Meal Market to Reach US$ 6,055.0 Million by 2034 as Demand for Protein-rich Animal Feed and Organic Fertilizers Gain Traction | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing population and cottonseed production, especially in Asia, fuel demand for protein-rich, cost-effective cottonseed meal in livestock feed & organic fertilizer. Rising livestock & organic farming in Asia Pacific create further market opportunities. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cottonseed Meal Market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,500.0 million in 2024 and is poised to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching a value of US$ 6,055.0 million by 2034.

With growing population, demand for eggs, meat, and dairy products increases, which propels the demand for good quality animal feed. Cottonseed meal is the perfect option to fulfill this requirement by providing a protein-rich and cost-effective option that helps to meet the nutritional requirements of livestock and poultry.

Cottonseed meal is a rich source of phosphorus, slow-release nitrogen, and several trace elements, making it an ideal ingredient for organic fertilizer. With a protein-rich source, cottonseed meal offers an alternative to soybean meal. Cottonseed meal is extensively used as a feed for cattle and poultry.

With growing population and cotton seed production in East and South Asia, specifically China and India, the market is expected to rise rapidly. In Asia Pacific, increasing livestock and organic farming also serve as growth opportunities for the cottonseed meal market.

The cottonseed meal market is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to high production and availability of cottonseed. Increasing demand from livestock and agriculture for good quality feed ingredients & organic fertilizers is set to further escalate market growth.

The cottonseed meal market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,055.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Feed is the most popular end-use application and is expected to hold a market share of 68.0% in 2024.

in 2024. India is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to surge at a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

"The global cottonseed meal market is expected to surge steadily during the forecast period due to its applications in animal feed and organic fertilizers. Factors such as increased demand for protein-rich animal feed and high preference for organic fertilizers drive growth. North America and Asia Pacific are key regions contributing to the market's expansion," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 3,500.0 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 6,055.0 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.6 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value, MT for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Russia • Poland • China • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa • South Africa • others. Key Segments Covered • By Product Type: o Primary Meal o Secondary Meal o Others • By Nature: o Organic o Conventional • By End-use Industry: o Feed - Aquaculture • Fish • Shrimp • Shellfish • Others - Livestock • Poultry • Pigs • Cattle • Others - Pet Food • Dogs • Cats • Horses - Fertilizer • By Region: o North America o Latin America o Europe o East Asia o South Asia o Middle East and Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity, and Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Following are a handful of leading players operating in the market.

N.K.Proteins

Planters Cotton Oil Mill

T T Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company

Cargill, Inc.

Stillwater Milling Company

Oilseeds Australia

Shree Ram Proteins

The Scoular Company

The cottonseed meal market is characterized by several suppliers operating across regions, contributing to its high fragmentation. Key players are directing toward mergers, acquisitions, product launches and development to expand their market reach.

In 2019, cottonseed with gossypol and edible ultra-low gossypol cottonseed passed the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deregulation criteria and was turned into a foodstuff worldwide.

cottonseed with gossypol and edible ultra-low gossypol cottonseed passed the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deregulation criteria and was turned into a foodstuff worldwide. In 2019, Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) launched a nutrient-rich feed specifically developed for layer chicken.

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global cottonseed meal market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into based cottonseed meal market segment based on product type (primary meal, secondary meal and others), nature (organic and conventional), end-use industry (feed and fertilizer) and region

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverages Domain

