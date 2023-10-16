Cottonwood Tucson Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottonwood Tucson has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Cottonwood Tucson.

"At Cottonwood Tucson, we are committed to providing the absolute best care to our clients," says Melissa Hetzel, Chief Executive Officer. "And this award is a public affirmation of what we already knew. Our team is amazing, and we couldn't be prouder of them and the work they do saving lives, every day."

Cottonwood Tucson offers 35 beautiful acres on a campus-like environment, amid the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert. The Arizona treatment center is located just outside of Tucson in a quiet and private rural setting in the foothills of the Sonoran Desert. A quiet, secluded facility, Cottonwood Tucson offers the best in quality care and comfort with a warm, friendly and experienced staff to guide you along your way to recovery. The Cottonwood philosophy of care presumes that physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of life are closely interconnected and equally important to the overall health and wellness of a human.

