(COTY) Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation of Securities Claims Against Coty Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) for violations of federal securities laws; resulting from allegations that Coty may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that will incur a one-time $600 million cash expense that will be spread across fiscal years 2020 through 2023. The Company also expects to record a $3 billion impairment of its intangible assets, with the final amount to be booked with its fiscal year 2019 earnings. The write-down stems from its acquisition of various brands from Procter & Gamble in 2016.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

