COTY Stockholders Have Rights - If You Lost Money Investing in Coty Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) common stock between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026. Coty together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells branded beauty products worldwide.

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What is the class period? November 5, 2025 – February 4, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Coty Inc. (COTY) Misled Investors Regarding its Financial Performance

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected growth outlook for the second half of 2026 through new product launches and brand innovation, operational fixes in the Consumer Beauty segment and AI implementation throughout its operations while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in the beauty market. In truth, Coty's Consumer Beauty segment was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments, and there was slowing growth in the Prestige fragrance market.

Plaintiff alleges that after the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company's near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of "operational discipline" in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. On this news, the price of Coty's common stock declined from a closing market price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026 to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 22%.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Coty Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by May 22, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP