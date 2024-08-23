Couch Potatoes Furniture & Mattress Store Introduces a Groundbreaking Retail and Manufacturing Concept in Austin, Texas

Grand Opening on Labor Day Weekend, August 30, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couch Potatoes Furniture & Mattress Stores are excited to announce the grand opening of their groundbreaking retail and manufacturing concept in Austin, Texas, on Labor Day weekend, August 30. This marks the first U.S. furniture brand to integrate a factory within a retail space, allowing customers to witness real-time couch crafting.

This concept aligns with Couch Potatoes' core values of continuous improvement, humility, love of all people, and sharing profit with a purpose, offering a deeper connection between customers and the artisans behind their furniture. The grand opening will feature special discounts at all Austin locations and online, inviting the community to experience this innovative blend of craftsmanship and retail.

"We're thrilled to open this new factory store experience, expanding the love our team has for the community," said Brian Morgan, owner of Couch Potatoes Furniture. "By merging our factory with our retail space, we're redefining furniture shopping with transparency, engagement, and personalization."

The event also launches the 'Mattress Hero' program, where for every mattress purchased, a child in need in Austin will receive a mattress. "Our customers are the heroes—through their purchases, they bring rest to someone in need and spread the habit of giving within our community," says Morgan.

Join us for the grand opening starting August 30, 2024, and experience how Couch Potatoes Furniture is transforming the American furniture shopping experience.

About Couch Potatoes Furniture & Mattress Stores

Couch Potatoes is a locally owned and operated furniture retail and manufacturing company in Austin, Texas. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community, Couch Potatoes Furniture creates handcrafted furniture that combines comfort and style. The brand's mission extends beyond furniture to fostering a circular economy of caring and giving back to the Austin community. It's all about loving people and bringing comfort.

Address of new factory retail store:

Couch Potatoes Furniture & Mattress North Factory Store

12901 N. IH 35 Building 3 Suite 301

Austin, Tx 78753

PHN 512-501-6716

For more information, visit www.couchpotatoes.com (http://www.couchpotatoes.com/) or email

contact [email protected]

SOURCE Couch Potatoes Furniture & Mattress Store