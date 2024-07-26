Couch Potatoes Furniture Announces Major Manufacturing & Retail Expansion in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couch Potatoes, the innovative furniture brand born in Austin, Texas, is excited to announce a significant expansion at the Techridge Shopping Center. Occupying a 100,000 square foot footprint at Parmer and I-35, this move marks a new chapter in the company's journey, bringing the factory experience directly to customers.

From its humble beginnings of selling second-hand furniture on Craigslist, Couch Potatoes has defied industry expectations to become a leading name in furniture manufacturing.

This expansion is a revolutionary step in furniture retail, allowing customers to see furniture crafted from raw materials to finished products right before their eyes. This immersive experience sets us apart from competitors focused on "fast fashion" furniture, emphasizing our commitment to craftsmanship and durability.

Our mission remains the same to Bring Love and Comfort to those we serve and the amazing people we employ.

We look forward to welcoming you to our new factory showroom location at 12901 N. IH 35, Building 3, Suite 301, Austin, TX 78753 in August 2024.

This newest "flagship couch factory experience" location will add to the already known presence in Austin, Texas. A South Austin location at 500 E. Ben White Blvd and Central Austin location at 7521 N. Lamar Blvd showcase our neighborhood stores for accessible furniture available for all.

Visit [www.couchpotatoes.com](http://www.couchpotatoes.com) to learn more about our journey and offerings.

