Couchbase ConnectONLINE to Highlight Customer Success Powered by the Modern Database for Enterprise Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced the keynote speakers, customer sessions and sponsors for ConnectONLINE , taking place virtually from October 20-21, 2021. More than 80 sessions targeted at developers, architects, business users and community members, including over a dozen customer sessions, will be part of the free two-day event.

This year's event, themed "Modernize Now," will focus on the importance of the modern database and the need for organizations to become more flexible and increase developer agility to expedite modern application initiatives. Sessions will explore topics on modern data, NoSQL and the cloud, and give attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts through real-world use cases, data trends and best practices.

"Legacy database technology has reached its limits, and the need for modern databases that can modernize business-critical applications grows more pressing by the day," said John Kreisa, CMO, Couchbase. "At this year's ConnectONLINE conference, attendees will get the opportunity to learn directly from our customers about their modernization journeys and the critical role that a next-gen database plays. We look forward to hosting members of the Couchbase community from around the world across every industry at the event, and are excited to showcase Couchbase's latest cloud and mobile innovations."

Notable keynote speakers include:

Couchbase CEO Matt Cain, SVP of Product Scott Anderson and CTO Ravi Mayuram will discuss the enterprise journey to modernization, the future of DBaaS and paint a picture of what a modernized world will look like

CEO Matt Cain, SVP of Product Scott Anderson and CTO will discuss the enterprise journey to modernization, the future of DBaaS and paint a picture of what a modernized world will look like PepsiCo Principal Architect Madhav Mekala will present how Pepsi partnered with Couchbase to architect an offline-available solution for enabling field sales reps at the edge in their stores

Principal Architect will present how Pepsi partnered with Couchbase to architect an offline-available solution for enabling field sales reps at the edge in their stores IDC Research VP Dave McCarthy will cover why applications that rely solely on the cloud for data storage and processing are showing signs of strain, as well as review his latest research on the emerging edge services landscape

Attendees will also hear from other end users who are on modernization journeys. Key breakout sessions include:

Amadeus will talk about its experience designing a cloud-native modular platform aimed at speeding time to market and data exchange to better serve customers and partners

will talk about its experience designing a cloud-native modular platform aimed at speeding time to market and data exchange to better serve customers and partners American Greetings will present how it successfully modernized its databases and automation with Kubernetes, saving the organization time and money

will present how it successfully modernized its databases and automation with Kubernetes, saving the organization time and money Citigroup will share how it architected a Market Data System (Scala, Java, TypeScript) that stores billions of data points within Couchbase, while scaling up to over a thousand concurrent connections within an Agile DevOps environment

will share how it architected a Market Data System (Scala, Java, TypeScript) that stores billions of data points within Couchbase, while scaling up to over a thousand concurrent connections within an Agile DevOps environment Mavenir will present how it redesigned its architecture for optimal performance, and developed a custom monitoring package for failover, recovery and rebalancing with Couchbase Cluster

will present how it redesigned its architecture for optimal performance, and developed a custom monitoring package for failover, recovery and rebalancing with Couchbase Cluster Trendyol will discuss how it implemented Couchbase to solve its e-commerce scalability challenges, and how the company migrated from relational databases to Couchbase to improve performance, flexibility and scale

Register for free for Couchbase ConnectONLINE here . Attendees and interested parties can follow along on social media using the hashtag #CBConnect.

This year Couchbase will be hosting its very first Hackathon at ConnectONLINE. Developers can show off their development skills by building any full app, API or tool using Couchbase and its SDKs. Cash prizes will be awarded for "Best Overall," "Best Use of Couchbase" and "Most Popular." ConnectONLINE attendees can vote for the "Most Popular" submission in the event Attendee Hub. The Hackathon winners will be announced in a live session on October 21, 2021.

Couchbase would like to thank its gold level sponsors RedHat, Infosys, Quest and CData for their support at ConnectONLINE 2021.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

