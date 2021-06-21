Couchbase Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (Couchbase), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock.

Couchbase intends to list its common stock under the ticker symbol "BASE" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on.

