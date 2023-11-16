Couchbase to Host Inaugural Financial Analyst Day on December 13, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that it will hold its inaugural Financial Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) and concluding at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time). Couchbase's management team will present an overview of the company's strategic initiatives, market opportunities, innovation, and financial outlook. The event will also feature a customer panel and a Q&A session with the management team. Presenters will include Chair, President and CEO Matt Cain, CFO Greg Henry, CRO Huw Owen, SVP of Engineering Gopi Duddi, and SVP of Product Management and Business Operations Scott Anderson.

Investors interested in attending in-person in New York City should contact Couchbase investor relations at [email protected] . Financial Analyst Day will be webcast live and the replay will be accessible on the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com .

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase