Couche-Tard Cuts Ribbon on New Distribution Center in Otsego to support Holiday, Circle K Stores in Twin Cities and Upper Midwest

OTSEGO, Minn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a global leader in convenience and mobility, today celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center (DC) in Otsego, Minnesota. This facility is the first of three new DCs scheduled to open in the coming months, marking a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its supply chain and optimize merchandise delivery. The Otsego DC will support nearly 500 Holiday Station stores and Circle K locations throughout the Twin Cities and the Upper Midwest.

Spanning 266,000-square-feet, the Otsego DC represents a major milestone in Couche-Tard's multi-year effort to build a more agile, flexible, and efficient North American supply chain. Operated by McLane Company, Inc., a long-standing Couche-Tard partner and one of the nation's leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, the site employs approximately 150 teammates.

The opening ceremony was led by officials from Couche-Tard, McLane, and Ryan Companies U.S., Inc., which served as the project's construction and architectural partner. Trey Powell, Senior Vice President of Global Merchandising at Couche-Tard, and Josh Silcox, Head of Global Supply Chain, were accompanied by Chris Smith, President of McLane Retail; Bryan Murray, CEO of Ryan Companies; and Mike Ryan, National President of Ryan Companies.

"This facility is a key part of our effort to build world-class distribution capabilities that support our stores and deliver a more consistent and rewarding experience for our customers," said Trey Powell, Senior Vice President of Global Merchandising at Couche-Tard. "With the support of valued partners like McLane and Ryan Companies, we're creating a more integrated and aligned supply chain, improving speed, accuracy, and availability, and executing our merchandising initiatives with greater quality and efficiency."

The Otsego distribution center will supply Holiday and Circle K stores with national and private-brand packaged snacks, candy, beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, and other convenience items not typically supported via direct-store delivery, as well as prepared food items central to the company's "Fresh Food Fast" program.

Two additional distribution centers in Hazelwood, Missouri, and Lockbourne, Ohio, will open in December and January, respectively. Once all three facilities are operational, they will support approximately 1,600 stores across 14 states, driving operational efficiencies across their respective regions. Couche-Tard already operates similar distribution facilities in Texas, Arizona and Quebec. With the addition of these three new DCs, approximately 3,200 stores across North America will be supported by some form of self-distribution.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

