Cougar Shoes Partners with Michelin soles

27 Sep, 2023

Two icons align: Cougar collaborates with legendary tire-maker Michelin to launch a fashionable outdoor footwear collection that's centered around Michelin winter technology developed by JV International, the worldwide licensee for Michelin soles. It's a next-level innovation where trendsetting style meets performance.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cougar Shoes, the iconic Canadian footwear brand, celebrates 75 years of heritage and embraces the new with the debut of the Cougar Collection with winter technology by Michelin soles.

The collaboration delivers footwear that's designed for women and made for real outdoor performance – these boots are temperature rated to - 40°C/-40°F. "I am so excited to introduce our Michelin styles, which offer hybrid winter boots that meld winter technology with outdoor, fashion-forward style," says Cougar President Steve Sedlbauer.

The Ultra, The Union and the Ultima all featuring soles by Michelin
The Collection with Michelin soles comprises three luxe-athletic hybrid styles offered in directional colors, from runway-inspired Loden to the softest shades of Pearl and Almond. Lightweight with anti-slip Michelin soles, they have sleek silhouettes, along with sculptural design for traction and tread spacing for flexibility. The winter technology applied to the soles offers, in fact, a superior grip on ice, packed snow and slippery surfaces, achieving excellent traction and stability in cold conditions. The development of the soles is inspired directly by Michelin's high-performance tires offering maximum comfort and long-lasting performance.

It's a winning combination in step with the world-renowned Michelin brand. "Shoes are to people what tires are to a vehicle – the only thing connecting the user to the ground," says Filippo Sartor Senior Sales Manager JV International/Michelin soles. "We want people to experience better movement and better feeling, a connection with the ground through Michelin soles."

The stylish lace-up boots are designed for cold-weather use, come with the Cougar "Always Waterproof" guarantee and feature PrimaLoft® insulation. Combining this insulation with Michelin soles technology is an exciting innovation.

Available for purchase now through cougarshoes.com and other retailers across North America. $180 to $275.

About Cougar Shoes

A family business since 1948, Cougar Shoes has refined their craft over decades to grow into a Canadian footwear staple with global distribution. Today, Cougar is a style leader producing footwear playing on its Canadian roots and remains true to its heritage by mixing fashion with function they have always been known for.

