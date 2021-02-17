Cougar Shoes Unveils Design Collaboration

The collaboration offers consumers the perfect boot, marrying functionality and style. Cougar President, Steve Sedlbauer, shares his insights; "Consumers are demanding more than just functionality. They're inspired by the things around them like fashion, art, music and interior design. This exclusive partnership with Jill Malek captures that inspiration and translates it into something new. I'm proud of this exclusive partnership that, from a branding perspective, appeals to both retailers and consumers alike. It's a very exciting development for Cougar."

Malek, an award-winning designer of bespoke wall coverings and rugs, has garnered global acclaim; and her work has appeared in countless high-profile international interiors. Her passion lies in creating pieces that are inspired by nature and rain, evoking an emotional feeling. "Consistently inspired by moving forms in nature, it is my mission to create pieces that promote a sense of calm and fluidity in our hectic world. Partnering with Cougar has enabled me to bring the story of translucent rain to their amazing rain boot, while also allowing me to experiment with new materials."

The Rainshine pattern uniquely uses metallic reflective elements to mirror the visual of rain "catching the light". The geometric print is fully wrapped on the shell of the Kensington Boot. This original style was launched in 2016 and has grown to be one of Cougars top styles, recognizable as a global favorite. The boot features the Cougar "Always Waterproof" guarantee, custom webbing with pull tab, and an anti-slip sole. Known for its practicality and durability, the Kensington is elevated with Malek's luxury and designer touch.

The collection will retail for $80 CND and $70 USD. Launches February 2021, available for purchase through cougarshoes.com and other retailers across North America.

A family business since 1948, Cougar Shoes has refined their craft over decades to grow into a Canadian footwear staple with global distribution. Mixing fashion with function, Cougar footwear is designed in Canada, made for diverse conditions.

Jill Malek is a design studio that creates wallcoverings, rugs and textiles for the interior design and architecture community. Inspired by the fluid forms found both in natural and urban landscapes, the studio is a pioneer in the use of dimensional materials in commercial wallcovering, raising the industry's bar by creating transformative products that promote wellness and illustrate expressive forms in nature.

