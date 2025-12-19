CougarD Releases First "Professional Emotional DNA" Report: Why Many Men Are Finding Greater Success on CougarD

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CougarD today released its first Professional Emotional DNA Report, a data-driven look at how women in finance, technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurship approach modern relationships-and what kinds of men they are most drawn to.

New data shows that successful women prioritize emotional clarity, curiosity, and honest communication-creating unexpected opportunities for men who value genuine connection over status.

Based on behavioral patterns from 1.2 million U.S. users, the report reveals a surprising and consistent theme: career success doesn't make women more demanding; it makes their emotional needs clearer and easier to understand.

As a result, many men on CougarD are discovering something counterintuitive:

successful women are far more attracted to sincerity, emotional maturity, and curiosity than to status or income.

Key Insight: A Woman's Career Shapes How She Loves

CougarD's analysis shows that professional environments act almost like a "second language" for women-one that influences how they communicate, what they value, and what kind of partnership feels meaningful.

Below are the four dominant "emotional profiles" found across the platform:

1. Women in Finance (28%): Clarity, Stability, and Direct Communication

Her world: fast-paced decisions, high accountability, and very little room for mixed signals.

What she values:

clear communication

emotional steadiness

respect for time and boundaries

What this means for men:

If you're reliable, straightforward, and consistent, you become immediately attractive.

To her, clarity is chemistry.

2. Women in Tech (22%): Intellectual Spark and Shared Curiosity

Her world: problem-solving, iteration, creativity and logic.

What she values:

meaningful conversations

curiosity about new ideas

humor and mental stimulation

What this means for men:

You don't need to be technical-you just need to enjoy learning and exploring together.

A good conversation can go further than any résumé.

3. Women in Healthcare (19%): Presence, Patience, and Deep Empathy

Her world: emotional intensity, pressure, and constant human contact.

What she values:

genuine presence

a calm space to decompress

partners who "get" emotional exhaustion

What this means for men:

She's not looking for someone to fix everything-she's looking for someone who can simply be there.

Your listening skills matter more than perfection.

4. Women in Entrepreneurship (15%): Vision, Momentum, and Independent Partnership

Her world: creation, risk, autonomy, and ambition.

What she values:

partners with their own passions

shared commitment to growth

mutual support-not control

What this means for men:

You don't need to be a founder.

But you do need to have direction and enthusiasm for your own life.

She's attracted to men who walk beside her, not in front or behind.

A Growing Trend: Successful Women Are Emotionally Clearer Than Ever

CougarD's Lead Researcher, Alex Johnson, notes:

"Successful women know what they need emotionally, and they express it openly. This clarity actually lowers the barrier to forming a meaningful relationship. Men who are genuine, curious, and emotionally grounded are connecting with them faster than ever."

This shift is redefining what modern compatibility looks like.

According to CougarD data:

82% prioritize intellectual connection and chemistry

75% emphasize emotional maturity, communication, and humor

Only 9% rate a partner's income as "highly important"

Age is a low concern for most; emotional availability ranks far higher

The takeaway:

A man doesn't need wealth or status to attract successful women.

He needs presence, communication, and emotional awareness-qualities many men naturally have but rarely recognize as strengths.

Why Men Are Finding More Success on CougarD

CougarD's internal behavioral data highlights three consistent reasons:

1. Successful women value sincerity over status

Men who communicate honestly stand out immediately.

2. Many men underestimate their strongest qualities

Emotional availability and curiosity rank far above financial markers.

3. The platform pairs men with women who appreciate their personality-not their résumé

This creates a more balanced, realistic environment for modern dating.

CougarD CEO Anna Fleszer explains:

"Successful women aren't looking for perfect men-they're looking for men who understand them. At CougarD, we're seeing more matches than ever between women with demanding careers and men who lead with sincerity, curiosity, and emotional presence."

