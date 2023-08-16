Cough-assisted Devices Global Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The cough-assisted device market is gaining traction as the prevalence of various neuromuscular illnesses increases globally. Furthermore, the growth in spinal cord injuries, advantages of devices over manual cough help techniques, and an increase in product approval of cough assist devices, among other factors, are expected to boost the global cough-assisted devices market.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cough-assisted Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading cough-assisted devices companies' market shares, challenges, cough-assisted devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market cough-assisted devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Cough-assisted Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cough-assisted devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global cough-assisted devices market during the forecast period. Notable cough-assisted devices companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Baxter), Dima Italia Srl, United Hayek Industries Inc., Ventec Life Systems, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Breas Medical Ltd, ABM Respiratory Care, and several others, are currently operating in the cough-assisted devices market.

and several others, are currently operating in the cough-assisted devices market. In July 2020 , Hillrom launched two new respiratory therapy devices: the Volara™ System, which provides hospital-grade oscillation and lung expansion (OLE) therapy, and the Synclara™ Cough System (a non-invasive therapy that simulates a cough to remove secretions in patients with compromised peak cough flow).

launched two new respiratory therapy devices: the Volara™ System, which provides hospital-grade oscillation and lung expansion (OLE) therapy, and the Synclara™ Cough System (a non-invasive therapy that simulates a cough to remove secretions in patients with compromised peak cough flow). In March 2020 , ABM Respiratory Care received FDA clearance for BiWaze Cough, a device intended for clearing bronchopulmonary secretions.

Cough-assisted Devices Overview

Cough-assisted devices are innovative medical tools designed to aid individuals with impaired cough function, often seen in conditions such as neuromuscular disorders, spinal cord injuries, or certain respiratory diseases. These devices employ a combination of techniques, such as mechanical oscillations or positive pressure, to help stimulate and enhance the natural cough reflex. By facilitating the clearance of mucus and other respiratory secretions, cough-assisted devices play a crucial role in preventing complications like pneumonia and improving overall lung health. These devices not only alleviate the physical burden on patients but also contribute to a better quality of life by promoting respiratory hygiene and reducing the risk of respiratory infections. As technology continues to advance, cough-assisted devices are becoming more effective, portable, and user-friendly, offering new possibilities for enhancing respiratory care and empowering individuals with compromised cough abilities.

Cough-assisted Devices Market Insights

North America is likely to hold a significant proportion of the overall cough-assisted devices market in the coming years. This dominance is due to a rising prevalence of the population suffering from numerous neuromuscular illnesses, spinal cord injuries, and other conditions that impact and weaken the muscles. Furthermore, the existence of important manufacturers in the region, as well as the availability of well-established healthcare institutions, would all contribute to the regional cough-assisted devices market growth. Furthermore, the region's manufacturers' ongoing attempts to develop innovative cough-assisted devices are expected to boost the market.

Cough-assisted Devices Market Dynamics

The increased burden of patients suffering from various neuromuscular disorders is principally responsible for the rise in demand for cough-assisted devices. This is because neuromuscular problems weaken the muscles, causing patients to be unable to adequately remove secretions, increasing the necessity for these devices. Furthermore, spinal cord injuries in the mid-cervical vertebrae (C3, C4, and C5) disrupt the breathing muscles, which may increase product demand.

However, certain factors, such as the demanding regulatory process for device clearance and the expensive cost of devices, are anticipated to stymie the global cough-assisted devices market's expansion.

In addition, the exceptional COVID-19 outbreak has hampered the cough-assisted devices market. This is due to the fact that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Cough assist and other airway clearance equipment can "aerosolize" the COVID-19 virus, spreading it considerably further. The introduction of numerous vaccinations and widespread immunization campaigns around the world, on the other hand, is likely to normalize the post-pandemic environment.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Cough-assisted Devices Market CAGR ~7% Cough-assisted Devices Market Size by 2028 USD 230 Million Key Cough-assisted Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Baxter), Dima Italia Srl, United Hayek Industries Inc., Ventec Life Systems, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Breas Medical Ltd, ABM Respiratory Care, among others

Cough-assisted Devices Market Assessment

Cough-assisted Devices Market Segmentation

Cough-assisted Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others

Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others

Cough-assisted Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cough-assisted Devices Market 7 Cough-assisted Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cough-assisted Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

