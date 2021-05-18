Could a Ten-Year-Old Invent The Next Über?

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acton Academy Eastern Long Island today announced the 1st annual Riverhead Children's Business Fair will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9am to 1pm. The fair will host 50 young entrepreneurs at 394 Middle Road in Riverhead. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

There are no limits to the possibilities. This young entrepreneur created candy bouquets that won "Most Original Business Idea". From art kits, to photography, to greeting cards, don't miss the creative talents and imagination of these young entrepreneurs.

The Acton Children's Business Fair inspires children to discover their inner entrepreneur. The largest entrepreneurship event for kids in North America, this one-day market gives children the opportunity to showcase their very own businesses. Children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then sell to customers.

All children ages 6-14 are welcome to join the fair by submitting an application online at www.childrensbusinessfair.org/riverhead. The application asks kids to think through some simple, but important elements of their business:





What product or service do you plan to sell?

What price will you charge for each product/service? How much will each product/service cost you?

How will you pay for your startup costs? If someone is helping you with your startup costs, how will you pay that person back?

How will you advertise/market your business before the fair?

At the end of the fair, how will you determine if your business was a success?

Awards will be presented in each of the four age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14) for "Most Business Potential," "Most Creative Idea," and "Most Impressive Presentation."

"Today's youth are tomorrow's business innovators and leaders. The Children's Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers," said Andrea Libutti, founder of Acton Academy Eastern Long Island.

Andrea started Acton ELI in 2019 as an affiliate of the Acton brand, which has become a global alternative education movement. Acton is a learner-driven, hands-on experiential school that is dedicated to helping each child find their calling. The Children's Business Fair is one example of the innovative opportunities Acton offers the community to inspire young minds to think about their passion.

