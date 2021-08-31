Could Another Texas Power Grid Failure Cause More Deaths, asks DryMore

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 10-27 of 2021, the state of Texas sustained widespread power outages that resulted in the deaths of at least 111 people, 4.8 million homes without power for multiple days, widespread shortages of water, food and heat, and life disrupting property damage.

These power outages were the result of three severe winter storms that knocked out non-winterized power sources, as well as changes to the state power grid in an effort to deregulate the energy sector.

While Texas lawmakers have debated what's needed to fix the state's fragile power grid after the widespread failures, in April people in the state were asked to conserve electricity on a mild spring day because the grid was having difficulty keep up power demands.

"This was nerve-racking to see in April," said Texas State Rep. Erin Zweiner.

The warning triggered a torrent of outrage from residents still reeling from the deaths and catastrophic property loss from the February outages.

"This is the worst property damage I've seen during my thirty years in the restoration industry aside from Hurricane Harvey," said David Selter of DryMore Restoration in Houston. "In late April thousands of people's home [were] still torn up."

Within the power industry as well as in the Texas state legislature, the discussion was how can the power failures not happen again when the underlying problems haven't been fixed.

"It sounds like I'm the boy who cries wolf, but I'm not," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra Corporation, a Texas based power company. "I've seen this stuff repeat itself. We can have the same event happen if we don't fix this."

Experts have warned of another crisis through the summer months when demand for electricity typically peaks. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a drier and hotter summer than normal.

"This summer? I'm as worried right now as I was coming into the winter," said Morgan.

Experts said that action will need to be taken quickly to prevent further power failures in the future. Fixes to upgrade and winterize the grid will take time, and Texas state leaders will have to put a plan into action quickly to avert another life threatening crisis.

"A catastrophic event like the winter storm could not be predicted several months in advance," said Pete Warnkin of ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas).

