Could Existing Buildings Help Solve the Cape & Islands Housing Crisis? New Guidebook from the Boston Society of Architects Says Yes

The new resource What is Adaptive Reuse: Practical Solutions for the Cape & Islands highlights how adaptive reuse projects, from former schools to firehouses and churches, can create year-round housing while preserving existing buildings.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society of Architects (BSA) will officially release a new guidebook during a virtual public program on June 15, 2026 that explores how existing buildings across Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket can be converted into year-round housing while preserving historic fabric, environmental resources, and community identity. The virtual event will feature project contributors, regional housing leaders, and design professionals who will discuss the guidebook's findings, local case studies, and the growing role adaptive reuse can play in addressing the region's housing crisis. In addition, there will be an in-person tour of the Old Bank Street Firehouse adaptive reuse project in Harwich on July 16, 2026. Registration details are below.

The What is Adaptive Reuse: Practical Solutions for the Cape & Islands guidebook comes as communities across the Cape & Islands continue to face severe housing pressures driven by seasonal occupancy and limited housing supply. While only 4% of housing statewide is considered seasonal, that number rises dramatically across the region — reaching 33% on Cape Cod, 57% on Nantucket, and 61% on Martha's Vineyard — significantly limiting the availability of year-round housing for local workers, families, and older residents.

Developed with input from regional planners, architects, housing advocates, housing developers, and community leaders, the guidebook positions adaptive reuse as a practical and scalable strategy for addressing the region's housing crisis. Through local case studies, financing guidance, zoning insights, and infrastructure considerations, the publication offers communities and property owners actionable pathways for converting underutilized buildings into housing.

"The Cape & Islands face a unique housing challenge shaped by limited land, aging infrastructure, environmental sensitivity, and seasonal housing pressures," said Wandy Pascoal, Senior Manager, Future Forms Lab at Boston Society of Architects. "This guidebook is intended to serve as a practical resource for architects, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, developers, and community advocates seeking creative housing solutions that align with the region's environmental and historic context. It demonstrates that some of the best housing opportunities may already exist in the buildings and spaces woven into the community fabric. Adaptive reuse allows communities to preserve existing buildings, reduce waste, and create affordable and attainable year-round housing in ways residents can embrace."

"Addressing Cape Cod's housing challenges requires solutions that balance the region's housing needs while protecting the region's environmental, historic and cultural resources," said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori. "With 87 percent of the region's land already developed or protected, creating new housing opportunities increasingly depends on making better use of the places and spaces we already have. Adaptive reuse offers a practical path forward, expanding housing options for residents while preserving historic resources, reducing environmental impacts, and maintaining the character that makes Cape Cod's communities unique."

"Adaptive reuse is one of the most practical and cost-efficient strategies for expanding affordable and attainable housing in rural tourism-driven economies. By leveraging existing infrastructure and harnessing the already-built environment, it supports smart growth principles, revitalizes transitional properties, supports climate and environment goals, and creates opportunities for diverse housing options that strengthen the year-round workforce and economic resilience. The year-round housing shortages that accompany the tourism-driven economies on the Islands is not something we can simply build our way out of because of limited available land and existential water quality issues. Like in other Seasonal Communities, where rising property values and an insatiable demand for luxury vacation properties make it so difficult for local workers, families, and older residents to find stable housing, adaptive reuse offers a viable solution which can be scaled to protect, preserve, and expand year-round housing inventory," said Adam Turner, Executive Director, Martha's Vineyard Commission.

"On Nantucket, limited land, the need to import building materials, and a competitive seasonal real estate market have led to exorbitant housing and construction costs. Adaptive reuse of existing buildings provides a cost-effective, strategic way to expand attainable and affordable housing," said Kristie Ferrantella, Town of Nantucket Housing Director. "In the Housing Department, we focus on the three Cs: create more housing, conserve existing stock, and convert seasonal or underused properties into year-round homes. Adaptive reuse supports all three by maximizing the use of existing structures. This approach helps Nantucket meet climate and resiliency goals while expanding essential housing options for a dynamic year-round community. Like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket cannot meet its housing needs through new construction alone. Adaptive reuse offers a preservation-focused path forward, one that respects Nantucket's character while ensuring the people who sustain it year-round have a place to call home."

The guidebook highlights successful adaptive reuse projects ranging from former schools and social clubs to churches, firehouses, and donated homes slated for demolition, including:

Coady School Residences in Bourne, a former elementary school transformed into 58 affordable senior housing units

Hyannis Mixed-Use (225 Main Street) , a former social club converted into workforce housing and commercial space in downtown Hyannis

Old Bank Street Firehouse in Harwich, a historic firehouse redeveloped into affordable apartments and community space

Old Gay Head Parsonage in Aquinnah, a 169-year-old church parsonage renovated into affordable housing for members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)

Daggett Avenue in Tisbury, where an existing single-family property was reconfigured to create additional year-round housing opportunities

66 Pochick Avenue, where a donated home slated for demolition was relocated, expanded, and converted into permanently affordable year-round housing through Housing Nantucket's House Recycling Program

The guidebook also explores:

Cost considerations and financing models for adaptive reuse projects

Septic and wastewater infrastructure solutions

Zoning and permitting pathways

Historic preservation considerations

Climate resiliency and sustainability benefits

Registration is required for the virtual and in-person events.

BSA Adaptive Reuse Guidebook for the Cape and Islands Virtual Event

June 15, 2026

Register here

BSA's Adaptive Reuse Guidebook: Old Bank Street Firehouse Tour (Harwich, Massachusetts)

July 16, 2026

Register here

To download a copy of the What is Adaptive Reuse: Practical Solutions for the Cape & Islands guidebook on June 15, 2026, visit architects.org.

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY OF ARCHITECTS

The Boston Society of Architects (BSA) fiercely advocates for Boston's architects and designers, providing the resources, support, and welcoming community they need to thrive at every stage of their careers. As the second largest chapter of The American Institute of Architects (AIA), the BSA has been a gathering place for people who believe in architecture as a force for good for over 150 years. The BSA extends and deepens these efforts philanthropically through its 501(c)3, Architecture in Common. Architecture in Common empowers the people of Boston to get active in architecture — whether as a future career, a creative and intellectual pursuit, or a powerful way to shape the future of their city. Together, the BSA and Architecture in Common envision a future where architecture is valued and supported as a force for public good, giving shape to a more equitable, resilient, and livable Boston. For more information about the BSA and its philanthropic arm, Architecture in Common, visit architects.org.

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture