Boston Society for Architecture Executive Director Danyson Tavares Named to Boston Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 List

BOSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) today announced that its Executive Director, Danyson Tavares, has been named to the Boston Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes the region's most influential young leaders making an impact in business and their communities.

Tavares was recognized for his leadership in architecture, community development, and advocacy for more inclusive and accessible design across Greater Boston. Since becoming Executive Director of the BSA, he has worked to strengthen the organization's role as a civic platform for advancing equitable design, public engagement, and collaboration across the built environment sector.

"Danyson's conviction that architecture is a civic act combined with his organizational and financial acumen and inspirational leadership style has been an invigorating jolt for the BSA," said Alison Nash, 2026 President of the Boston Society of Architects. "I am so pleased that his work and deep commitment to design culture and community has been recognized and uplifted with this award."

Prior to joining the BSA, Tavares served as Executive Director of YouthBuild Boston as well as spent nine years working as a Lead Designer and Project Manager at Boston-area architectural firms. His professional work has consistently focused on the intersection of design, equity, and community impact. He is actively involved in the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and has served as adjunct faculty at both Boston Architectural College and Wentworth Institute of Technology. He also formally served as a trustee of the Sasaki Foundation. Tavares is a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology.

"Being named to the Boston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 is an incredible honor," said Tavares. "To be recognized in the city I was born in, went to school in, and now have the privilege of leading an organization I care deeply about means a lot. Boston has always been more than a place for me. It's the foundation for how I think about community, opportunity, and the role our work can play in shaping a more equitable future."

The 40 Under 40 program highlights emerging leaders across industries who are making significant contributions to Greater Boston's economy, civic life, and innovation ecosystem. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards event hosted by the Boston Business Journal later this year.

For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture