Architecture in Common Launches as New Public-Facing Identity for the BSA Foundation

As part of the transition, the Boston Society for Architecture will resume use of its longstanding chapter name, Boston Society of Architects, for chapter activities.

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSA Foundation today announced that it will move forward under a new name: Architecture in Common, a public-facing identity that more clearly reflects its mission of expanding how people engage with architecture and the built environment. As Architecture in Common, the organization will continue connecting young people and the public to architecture through education, exhibitions, public programs, and civic dialogue while creating broader opportunities for people to participate in shaping the future of their communities.

"This new name reflects both who we are and where we are headed," said Danyson Tavares, Executive Director of the Boston Society of Architects and Architecture in Common. "Architecture belongs in public life. Architecture in Common reflects our belief that more people should be invited into the conversations that shape our cities and communities."

As part of this transition, the organizations will also retire the umbrella name Boston Society for Architecture. Moving forward, the chapter will formally use its longstanding name, Boston Society of Architects, for chapter activities, while Architecture in Common will serve as the public-facing identity for the former BSA Foundation. Together, these changes create clearer distinctions between the two entities while maintaining their shared commitment to architecture as a force for public good.

"This name captures the spirit of what we are building — a welcoming and accessible platform for public engagement around architecture and design," said David Silverman, Chair of Architecture in Common. "Looking ahead, we see a lot of potential for deepening the public's connection to the built environment."

The announcement comes as the organizations prepare for a new chapter that includes moving to a more civic-facing home in Downtown Boston designed to strengthen public engagement and expand opportunities for dialogue and learning.

Architecture in Common will share additional details about programming and initiatives in the coming months. For more information, visit architects.org.

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY OF ARCHITECTS & ARCHITECTURE IN COMMON

The Boston Society of Architects (BSA) fiercely advocates for Boston's architects and designers, providing the resources, support, and welcoming community they need to thrive at every stage of their careers. As the second largest chapter of The American Institute of Architects (AIA), the BSA has been a gathering place for people who believe in architecture as a force for good for over 150 years. The BSA extends and deepens these efforts philanthropically through its 501(c)3, Architecture in Common. Architecture in Common empowers the people of Boston to get active in architecture — whether as a future career, a creative and intellectual pursuit, or a powerful way to shape the future of their city. Together, the BSA and Architecture in Common envision a future where architecture is valued and supported as a force for public good, giving shape to a more equitable, resilient, and livable Boston. For more information about the BSA and its philanthropic arm, Architecture in Common, visit architects.org.

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture