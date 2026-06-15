Could Living at Sea Help You Retire 10 Years Earlier?

News provided by

Villa Vie Residences

Jun 15, 2026, 08:23 ET

Villa Vie Launches Ditch Your Anchor Program, Challenging Americans to Rethink Retirement, Homeownership, and the Cost of Living

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, today announced the launch of Ditch Your Anchor, a bold new initiative inviting Americans to consider a radical question:

If you could spend the next decade maintaining a house - or spend the next decade exploring the world - which, would you choose?

The program offers a limited number of ownership opportunities aboard Villa Vie Odyssey starting at $99,999, with monthly maintenance fees of $1,999 per person based on double occupancy.

Designed for retirees, remote workers, empty nesters, and adventure seekers, Ditch Your Anchor is built around a simple idea: the lifestyle many people spend decades saving for may be more attainable than they realize.

The Million Dollar Decade Comparison

Expense

Traditional Retirement

Ditch Your Anchor

House Payment / Rent

$500,000+

$99,999

Property Taxes

$50,000

Included

Home Insurance

$25,000

Included

Home Maintenance & Repairs

$75,000

Included

Utilities & Internet

$36,000

Included

Vehicle Ownership

$100,000

Included

Vacations & Hotels

$100,000

Included

Housekeeping

$25,000

Included

Laundry

$10,000

Included

Transportation Between Destinations

$50,000

Included

Food & Dining

$120,000

Included

Beer & Wine with Meals

$15,000

Included

10-Year Lifestyle Cost

Approximately $1.1 Million+

Approximately $580,000 + Cabin Ownership

"Individual costs vary. Figures shown are illustrative estimates based on common household expenses and are intended to compare lifestyle categories rather than represent actual costs for every individual."

Residents can spend spring in the Mediterranean, summer in Northern Europe, autumn in Asia, and winter exploring South America or Antarctica without booking flights, changing hotels, maintaining a home, or unpacking a suitcase.

A Different Way to Think About Retirement

For generations, retirement has been viewed as a finish line.

Villa Vie believes it may be time to view it differently.

"If your dream retirement involves traveling the world, meeting new people, experiencing different cultures, and maximizing your time rather than maintaining possessions, perhaps the question isn't when you can retire," said Mikael Petterson, Founders of Villa Vie Residences.

"Perhaps the question is whether you've already saved enough."

The company points to a growing number of residents who have sold homes, downsized their belongings, simplified their lives, and chosen experiences over possessions.

For them, retirement isn't about stopping.

It's about starting.

The Ditch Your Anchor Challenge

Villa Vie is inviting prospective residents to consider one final question:

What if the life you've been saving for could begin today?

A couple can spend the next ten years maintaining a house.

Or they can spend the next ten years circling the globe.

The cost may be closer than most people think.

Limited Ditch Your Anchor ownership opportunities are now available starting at $99,999.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences offers a new model of global living at sea, combining the freedom of world travel with the comforts of home. Through long-term voyage experiences and residential ownership opportunities, Villa Vie empowers travelers to explore the world without compromise.

Contact:
Villa Vie Residences
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.villavieresidences.com

For images and assets, please click here

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Villa Vie Residences Launches "My Global Adventure" -- The Ultimate 3-Year Around-the-World Journey Starting at Just $91 Per Day

Villa Vie Residences Launches "My Global Adventure" -- The Ultimate 3-Year Around-the-World Journey Starting at Just $91 Per Day

Villa Vie Residences, is proud to unveil its newest signature offering: My Global Adventure, an extraordinary 3-year around-the-world journey...
Villa Vie Odyssey Receives UNESCO Accreditation of Peace

Villa Vie Odyssey Receives UNESCO Accreditation of Peace

Villa Vie Residences today announced that its flagship vessel, Villa Vie Odyssey, has been provisionally designated as the world's first Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics