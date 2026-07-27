Villa Vie to Unveil Legacy, Its Second Residential Cruise Ship, During Odyssey's Two-Year Sailaversary Celebration as 85% Sold Odyssey Expands Into a Two-Ship Fleet

The announcement comes as Villa Vie Odyssey surpasses 85% of its available residences sold, creating a new challenge for prospective owners. Many have expressed interest in Legacy's larger accommodations but are reluctant to postpone nearly three years of travel waiting for the new ship to enter service.

Rather than asking buyers to choose between Odyssey and Legacy, Villa Vie is introducing a new ownership model that connects both experiences.

"When we launched Odyssey, we set out to prove that residential cruising wasn't just possible—it was sustainable," said Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences. "Two years later, with Odyssey more than 85% sold, we've reached an exciting milestone. Legacy is the natural evolution of everything we've learned from our residents and operations around the world."

Designed as a premium sister ship to Odyssey, Legacy is expected to feature residences approximately 50% larger than comparable accommodations aboard Odyssey, together with expanded dining venues, larger public spaces, enhanced wellness facilities, and additional luxury amenities. Ownership pricing and monthly maintenance are anticipated to average approximately 30% higher than Odyssey, reflecting the vessel's larger residences and elevated onboard experience.

Endless Horizons Expands to Legacy

Villa Vie also announced that all current and future owners participating in its Endless Horizons lifetime residency program will automatically receive permanent residency rights aboard Legacy when the ship enters service.

Originally introduced at $349,999, Endless Horizons provides permanent residential cruising through a one-time purchase. Those residency rights will now extend across both Odyssey and Legacy without any additional purchase price, upgrade fee, or transition cost, further enhancing the long-term value of the program as Villa Vie expands its fleet.

Introducing the Legacy Bridge Program

To eliminate the need for prospective residents to wait until 2029, Villa Vie is introducing the Legacy Bridge Program.

To commemorate Odyssey's 24 months of continuous operation, only 24 Legacy Bridge Positions will be offered—one representing each month Odyssey has continuously sailed around the globe.

Available to the first 24 new ownership purchases completed on or before September 30, 2026, the program provides participants with:

Immediate residency aboard Villa Vie Odyssey.





The guaranteed right to transition to a comparable residence aboard Legacy when the vessel enters service in early 2029.





No additional purchase price when making the transition.





Odyssey maintenance rates honored aboard Legacy, despite Legacy's anticipated higher maintenance pricing

The program enables participants to enjoy nearly three additional years of world travel aboard Odyssey while preserving the opportunity to relocate to Legacy upon its launch without paying the anticipated premium associated with the new vessel.

Looking Ahead

Villa Vie will begin its Road to Legacy campaign immediately, offering teaser imagery, behind-the-scenes updates, and a countdown leading to the official unveiling during Odyssey's Two-Year Sailaversary Celebration.

Legacy represents the next stage in Villa Vie's long-term strategy to develop a fleet of residential cruise ships offering multiple ownership options and experiences while maintaining the company's commitment to continuous world travel.

"Our objective isn't simply to build another ship," Petterson said. "It's to build a fleet that gives residents more choice while rewarding those who believed in this vision early. Legacy is the first step in that future."

Complete details, renderings, amenities, itineraries, and ownership opportunities for Legacy will be unveiled during Villa Vie Odyssey's Two-Year Sailaversary Celebration.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences offers a new model of global living at sea, combining the freedom of world travel with the comforts of home. Through long-term voyage experiences and residential ownership opportunities, Villa Vie empowers travelers to explore the world without compromise.

Contact:

Villa Vie Residences

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.villavieresidences.com

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SOURCE Villa Vie Residences