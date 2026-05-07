Villa Vie Residences Launches "My Global Adventure" -- The Ultimate 3-Year Around-the-World Journey Starting at Just $91 Per Day

News provided byVilla Vie Residences
May 07, 2026, 08:23 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, is proud to unveil its newest signature offering: My Global Adventure, an extraordinary 3-year around-the-world journey designed for travelers who want to experience the planet in the most immersive way possible.
Created for explorers, retirees, remote workers, and adventure seekers alike, My Global Adventure offers the opportunity to visit more than 400 ports across over 130 countries on all seven continents, while enjoying the comfort, community, and convenience of life at sea.
Starting at just $99,999 per person for an inside residence, the program delivers one of the most compelling value propositions in global travel today — equating to $91 per day to live and travel around the world. Guests may also upgrade to an outside residence for an additional $10,000 per person, providing ocean views and natural light throughout the journey.
At a time when the cost of living on land continues to rise — from housing and utilities to food and travel — My Global Adventure offers a unique alternative: the ability to replace everyday expenses with a fully integrated global lifestyle experience. For many, the total cost of this journey compares favorably to, or is even less than, their current annual cost of living.
Five Global Boarding Gateways
To make joining the voyage easier than ever, guests may begin their adventure from one of six convenient global embarkation points:
- Singapore – August 1st, 2026, or November 10th, 2026
- Colombo – Dec 20th, 2026
- Lisbon – August 6th, 2027
- Barcelona – September 14th, 2027
- Nassau – November 20th, 2027
Whether joining in Asia, Europe or the Americas, travelers can start where it works best for them.
"This is not a traditional cruise—it's a completely different way to see the world," said Mikael Petterson, Founder and Chairman of Villa Vie Residences. "When you break it down to roughly $91 per day to live and explore across this many destinations, it becomes one of the most compelling ways to experience global living today."
A Journey Built Around Destinations
Unlike traditional cruises that focus on sea days and short port calls, My Global Adventure is crafted for travelers who want to truly experience the world.
Guests can expect:
- Extended stays in iconic cities and hidden gems
- Deep cultural immersion across continents
- Bucket-list destinations from Antarctica to the Mediterranean
- Seamless travel without airports, unpacking, or hotel changes
- A vibrant onboard community of like-minded global travelers
- Comfortable long-term living with dining, entertainment, and services included
What's Included
My Global Adventure is designed as a comprehensive lifestyle offering, combining travel, accommodation, and daily living into one seamless experience. Inclusions feature:
- A private, fully furnished onboard residence for the duration of the journey
- Continuous global transportation to 400+ destinations
- Dining options and onboard culinary experiences
- Entertainment, enrichment programming, and social events
- Wi-Fi access to support remote work and connectivity
- Housekeeping, maintenance, and onboard services
- Access to shared amenities and community spaces
Ultimate Flexibility. Ultimate Value.
At under $100,000 for three years of global travel, My Global Adventure redefines what world exploration can look like.
Rather than coordinating flights, hotels, and logistics across dozens of countries, guests enjoy a simplified, continuous journey where the world comes to them. The experience removes the friction of traditional travel while maximizing time spent in destination.
For those who have dreamed of seeing the world "someday," Villa Vie Residences is making that opportunity accessible today.
"People don't just want a vacation anymore — they want a better way to live," said Kathryn Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences. "My Global Adventure was created for those who want to live fully, travel deeply, and experience the world without compromise."
About Villa Vie Residences
Villa Vie Residences offers a new model of global living at sea, combining the freedom of world travel with the comforts of home. Through long-term voyage experiences and residential ownership opportunities, Villa Vie empowers travelers to explore the world without compromise.
Contact:
Villa Vie Residences
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.villavieresidences.com
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SOURCE Villa Vie Residences
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