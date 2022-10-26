Could The FDA-Approved Semaglutide Be the Key to Chronic Weight Management?

How EVOLVE is Helping People Burn Fat with Effective Treatments

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People aren't settling for an unhealthy lifestyle these days. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease for men and women. Some people struggle to achieve the healthy lifestyle they want, even when they try hard to lose weight. The global obesity epidemic has led to an outbreak of chronic health conditions, including type 2 diabetes. EVOLVE helps people live happier, healthier lives with treatments that support lifestyle goals, weight loss, building muscle, and optimizing their hormone levels.

Semaglutide: Benefits For Weight Loss & Blood Sugar Management Losing Weight with Semaglutide

The Latest Trend in Weight Loss

Many lifestyle changes that occurred during the pandemic caused people to gain weight that has been hard to lose. Doctors have turned to semaglutide to help patients lose weight and get healthier. The injectable weight loss medication garnered significant attention following clinical trials when participants lost up to 20% of their body weight. Notably, participants didn't have to stick to a strict diet while taking semaglutide, which gives hope that people can lose weight without exhaustively counting calories or logging lots of hours at the gym.

What Makes Semaglutide Effective

Initially, semaglutide was approved by the FDA to treat diabetes. The FDA approved semaglutide in 2017 after people in clinical trials experienced significant weight loss. In 2021, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that participants taking semaglutide experienced approximately a 15% reduction in body weight. Further studies in 2022 found that participants lost an average of 17% of their body weight. Semaglutide is effective because it helps the patients to eat less because they feel fuller for longer, which results in weight loss.

Prevention of Chronic Health Conditions

Obesity, or being overweight is a serious health issue associated with some leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. It is also linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer. That's why doctors are treating obesity as a chronic condition. Because they can now use semaglutide to treat diabetes and obesity, it can help patients live longer, healthier lives. Semaglutide needs to be taken regularly to be the most effective.

Who Benefits from Taking Semaglutide

EVOLVE treats many overweight or obese patients and prediabetics. Our expert physicians and providers determine whether this is the right course of treatment for every patient. Before starting semaglutide, patients must weigh the pros and cons, from costs to proven results.

Semaglutide has been shown to be effective in EVOLVE's telemedicine patients. EVOLVE physician Mary Martin, M.D., notes, "I've closely studied semaglutide and its positive effect on weight loss and blood sugar management. This FDA-approved drug has been proven to help chronic weight loss patients and myself. I've lost more than 30 pounds within just a few months and have maintained the loss, and patients have lost even more. Not only does Semaglutide decrease hunger, but also the volume of food one can eat at a sitting. This is one treatment that I am truly excited to offer our patients at EVOLVE."

Learn More About EVOLVE

To learn more about semaglutide and the various other wellness products available from EVOLVE, visit https://evolvetelemed.com/ . EVOLVE has a patient care team to help you decide if this medication is the best approach for your needs. If you need a little help on your journey of becoming a healthier version of yourself, EVOLVE can offer you the right treatments to get decent results or to even achieve your health goals.

