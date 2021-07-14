Could This Noble Gas Be The Next Commodity To Explode

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major commodity shortages all over the globe are wreaking havoc in the markets...and driving up prices of goods for consumers. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD).

Most recently, a widespread shortage in the lumber market has generated a great deal of attention due to the impact this shortage is having on the price of home renovations and new home construction.

A global shortage of microchips is having a dramatic impact on the electronics market as well as new car manufacturing. Additional shortages in agricultural products, building materials and cleaning products are also driving up prices and causing worry all over the globe. But a looming, potentially unavoidable shortage in one of the world's most valuable commodities could soon trigger the most critical supply squeeze of our lifetime.

It's a commodity whose global market is predicted to be worth $18.1 billion by 2025 – with a compound annual growth rate of 11% over the next four years. This commodity -- which is absolutely indispensable to a number of critical applications, including hard drives, fiber optic cables, semiconductor chips, superconductors, medicine, space exploration and more – is helium.

What is often thought of only as part of a child's birthday balloon is actually one of the world's most critical – and irreplaceable – commodities. And right now, we're on the verge of a critical shortage. Making matters worse is that, thanks to a combination of factors, there have been virtually no companies exploring for new sources of helium until very recently.

But one company – Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V; ARGYF) – has a technical team that previously made one of the most significant natural gas discoveries in the world, the Montney. This skill set will be crucial for unlocking a similar significant discovery for helium in North America.

And just recently, the company announced its intention to add to its already impressive portfolio of property, with the proposed acquisition of the license rights to explore approximately 50,000 acres of highly prospective helium properties in Montana.

With a premier portfolio of prospective helium properties – and a successful oil and gas exploration team in place – Avanti appears to be positioned perfectly to offer significant upside potential as helium prices continue to rise.

Just How Critical is Helium?

While helium is most commonly thought of as being used for the inflation of balloons, the truth is helium is used in a number of critical parts of daily life.

Helium is used to operate MRI machines and as part of respiratory treatments, in cryogenics, fiber optic cables, electronics and semiconductors, hard drives, and more. It's is used by companies like Amazon, Google and Netflix to help cool their data centers. And the Canadian government recently added helium to its critical minerals list.

So clearly, helium is a commodity that is absolutely essential in today's world. But with the largest single source of helium in the world diminishing– and a lack of exploration activity over the past several years to replenish our supply…

There seems to be no question that helium prices are poised to continue climbing higher…and any company that can help expedite bringing new helium supplies to market figures to be handsomely rewarded.

That's why Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V; ARGYF) right now appears to be such an attractive potential company in the resource race.

Helium Isn't The Only Resource To Watch In The Tech-Dependent Future Of Humanity

Enphase Energy (ENPH is an American company that designs and manufactures microinverters, solar modules, and solar panels for residential and commercial use. The company was founded in 2001 by four engineers from Silicon Valley who were looking to create a more efficient solar panel system that could be used by the masses. Enphase has since grown exponentially, mainly due to its innovative power monitoring technology which allows homeowners to monitor how much energy they are producing through their home's existing electrical wiring.

First Solar (FSLR) is global solar company headquartered in California, is now one of the most recognizable brands in renewable energy. With over 27 years of experience and expertise with photovoltaic technology, First Solar has installed nearly 10 GW of solar capacity around the world. The company's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona where they manufacture a variety of thin-film photovoltaic products that include cadmium telluride modules for utility-scale power plants and rooftop systems for residential use. They have manufacturing facilities in Perrysburg Township and Hillsboro Ohio as well as sales offices throughout North America and Europe.

Ballard Power Systems (BLPD) is a company that develops fuel cell power systems for transportation and stationary applications. Fuel cells are electrochemical devices that produce electricity from hydrogen gas (H2) and oxygen gas (O2). Ballard uses PEM-based fuel cell technology to produce clean, quiet, reliable energy without harmful emissions or dangerous byproducts. The company produces these products with innovative design features to meet customer needs in areas such as electric vehicle range extension, backup power for critical infrastructure and distributed generation of renewable energy.

Bloom Energy (BE) is a company that has been working on clean energy solutions for the world. The company was founded in 2001 and their mission statement is to "make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world" Their main product is called Bloom Box, which converts natural gas into electricity with a cleaner process than traditional methods. They have recently signed contracts with major companies such as Google, Wal-Mart, FedEx and Staples.

Over 20 years ago, DuPont Corporation (DD) was already knee-deep in the fuel cell game, forming an entire division dedicated to hydrogen fuel cell technology. Richard J. Angiullo, then-VP of DuPont Fluoroproducts explained, ``Increasing global energy requirements and the desire for new, alternative energy sources in many markets make fuel cells an exciting new growth opportunity for DuPont." adding, "Fuel cells are a natural fit for DuPont technology and capabilities. More than 50 percent of a PEM fuel cell stack, the real transactional center of a fuel cell, can be made from DuPont materials."

