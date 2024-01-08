COULD WE LIVE TO 200? AN ERA OF SUPEROPTIMIZED HEALTHCARE IS ON ITS WAY, ACCORDING TO NEW HAVAS REPORT

On the cusp of a paradigm shift for longevity, consumer-centric and inclusive technology could supercharge the way people take control of their health.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health & You unveiled today its inaugural "Superhuman" report at CES 2024, charting a new realm of health and wellness defined by AI-driven, hyper-personalized concepts and services that bridge the healthcare equity gap. As the symbiosis between technology and humans grows in this space, millennial behaviors and expectations regarding self-care and wellness are also radically shifting beyond the preventative, to the "superhuman" ideal.

From tools, platforms, and therapeutics that preempt health issues rather than passively manage them, to grassroots data that democratizes treatment and care for the underrepresented and underserved, health is becoming the defining lens through which every consumer vertical is being supercharged.

"The Superhuman era we're living in speaks to the paramount meaning of health in people's lives," said Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health & You. "It's something to protect, invest in, and proactively monitor. Health has, in essence, become everything."

The global digital health and wellness market was valued at $207.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9% to reach $587.8 billion by 2027. Funding for AI-related startups has exploded in recent years, surpassing $23 billion in 2023, with $7.4 billion channeled into AI healthcare startups alone in 2022.

The report features research, insights, and commentary from experts like Devika Mathrani, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; Dr. Maggie Czarnogorski, Head, Digital Innovation and Implementation Science, ViiV Healthcare; Jacob Haddad, Co-founder, Accurx; and more.

Looking to the future, the study deep-dives into four aspects of the Superhuman era:

Resilience Economy Tech: An antidote for widespread anxiety, these consumer technologies promise to fortify and protect our bodies from day-to-day aggressors and pollutants.

Superoptimized Me: The rise of longevity science, medical gyms, and concierge medicine services offers a supercharged yet tailored and luxury approach to wellness. Home Health HQs: Homes are becoming holistic healthcare hubs with smart interiors, sensors, and more—growing the symbiosis between hospital-grade care and domestic environments as consumers seek to optimize their health and happiness without compromising on aesthetics.

360° Welltainment℠: Launched by Havas in June 2023, a new approach to creativity that harnesses the power of culture, content, and inclusion to close the health equity gap. It also explores how creative experiences can raise awareness around health, and how innovation in entertainment can support well-being.

"Every segment, from travel to entertainment, has undergone this user-centric transformation, and health is the last—but the impetus for change is here," added Weisberg. "It's moved from one-size-fits-all to what we see now: total personalization. In this Superhuman era of consumer-driven health, each one of us has the power to create our own health ecosystem."

