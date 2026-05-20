Could You Make a 2026 World Cup Squad? A New Free Tool Will Tell You Where You'd Sit on Any National Team's Bench in 90 Seconds

Worldcupglobal.com launches "Squad Check," a viral self-test that benchmarks fans against the real 26-man squads of all 48 World Cup nations, ranks them in the position queue and names their closest comparable player.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With three weeks until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, independent fan portal worldcupglobal.com today launches Squad Check, a free 90-second tool that tells any football fan in the world exactly where they would rank in the 26-man pool of any tournament nation, and which player they would be.

The tool, available at worldcupglobal.com/squad-check, walks users through a five-screen quiz (country, age, position, level of play, attribute self-rating) and outputs a country-branded result card with three things every fan wants to know:

Their verdict in capital letters: STARTING XI, MADE THE 26 or CUT. Their exact position in the country's queue at their playing role (e.g. "32nd-best central midfielder in Italy's pool"). Their closest comparable player from that nation's real 2026 squad, drawn from the federation-confirmed lists worldcupglobal.com already publishes for the tournament.

Every result mints a unique shareable URL with social card showing the verdict, the player comparable and the position-queue ranking ready for X, Instagram, iMessage, LinkedIn etc..

Built on real squad data

Squad Check pulls its rankings from the verified 26-man rosters worldcupglobal.com already maintains for the tournament, including the 19 nations whose squads have been confirmed by May 20 (Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Croatia, Curaçao, DR Congo, France, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and Tunisia, with the remaining lists due before FIFA's June 1 deadline). The site holds 495 individually web-verified player profiles across those 19 squads.

A three-stage scoring algorithm weights attribute self-ratings by position, applies an honesty multiplier based on age and playing level (a 35-year-old amateur claiming Mbappé pace will not land on Argentina's bench), and then compares the adjusted score to the published strength of the chosen country's squad.

"It's a serious project in a fun shell"

"Every World Cup, fans imagine themselves in the squad. We built the tool that finally tells them how delusional they are, but with the actual data underneath. It is a serious sports-data project in a fun shell. The card on the share preview is what matters, that is what every fan ends up screenshotting and sending to the group chat."

— Pontus Vippelius, Founder, worldcupglobal.com

The Squad Check tool is live now at:

https://worldcupglobal.com/squad-check/

Contact:

Worldcupglobal.com

***@worldcupglobal.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13147135

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Worldcupglobal.com